A multi-vehicle wreck reported on northbound I-680 in Fremont (Fremont, CA)
All lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 were blocked following a wreck Friday morning in Fremont.
As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident took place just after 5 a.m. between Durham Road and S. Grimmer Blvd. A tanker truck and at least one other vehicle were involved in the accident. The big rig rolled on its side and was leaking fuel [...]
December 24, 2021
