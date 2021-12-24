A multi-vehicle wreck reported on northbound I-680 in Fremont (Fremont, CA)

At least 1 person dead following a two-vehicle collision in Wilmington (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. A traffic accident in Wilmington left at least one person dead. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle collision happened in the 1100 block of West Harry Bridges Boulevard. At least one person was killed in the crash. The preliminary reports suggested that one vehicle, driven by a man in his 40’s, was heading southbound on King Avenue [...]

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO