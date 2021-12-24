A multi-vehicle wreck reported on northbound I-680 in Fremont (Fremont, CA)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

A multi-vehicle wreck reported on northbound I-680 in Fremont

 1 day ago

All lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 were blocked following a wreck Friday morning in Fremont.

As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident took place just after 5 a.m. between Durham Road and S. Grimmer Blvd. A tanker truck and at least one other vehicle were involved in the accident. The big rig rolled on its side and was leaking fuel [...]

December 24, 2021

