Paul Cauthen And Billy Strings Need To Play Together More Often

Talk about a duo we didn’t know we needed…

Billy Strings played a show in Dallas, Texas earlier in December and brought out none other than Tyler, Texas native Paul “Big Velvet” Cauthen to join him for a few songs.

They played two songs together.

One was The Grateful Dead’s “Friend of the Devil,” and while I’ve never been much of a Deadhead, it just makes sense the two of them would share an appreciation for them. The Grateful Dead were also fans of country, covering Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried” at Woodstock and even recording a version for their 1971 live album Skull & Roses.

Speaking of “Mama Tried,” the other song they performed was the Merle Haggard classic.

Gotta love how Billy makes any song sound like it was designed for Bluegrass.

Combinations like this is what makes live music so special. Not many people would have imagined the two of them teaming up, but here we are.

Would love to see more of this.

Now go listen to Renewal and “Country As Fuck”.