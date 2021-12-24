ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Paul Cauthen And Billy Strings Need To Play Together More Often

By Andrew Mies
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MicR_0dVRTy9700

Talk about a duo we didn’t know we needed…

Billy Strings played a show in Dallas, Texas earlier in December and brought out none other than Tyler, Texas native Paul “Big Velvet” Cauthen to join him for a few songs.

They played two songs together.

One was The Grateful Dead’s “Friend of the Devil,” and while I’ve never been much of a Deadhead, it just makes sense the two of them would share an appreciation for them. The Grateful Dead were also fans of country, covering Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried” at Woodstock and even recording a version for their 1971 live album Skull & Roses.

Speaking of “Mama Tried,” the other song they performed was the Merle Haggard classic.

Gotta love how Billy makes any song sound like it was designed for Bluegrass.

Combinations like this is what makes live music so special. Not many people would have imagined the two of them teaming up, but here we are.

Would love to see more of this.

Now go listen to Renewal and “Country As Fuck”.

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Today I Started Loving You Again,” Merle Haggard

“He writes them and I write them down” Bonnie Owens once told Bob Eubanks about her one-time husband, Merle Haggard. Married from 1965 to 1978, Haggard and Owens’ relationship was one of the most tenderhearted and creatively fruitful in the history of country music… and together, the two penned quite a few of Haggard’s biggest hits, like 1968’s “Today I Started Loving You Again.”
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

6 Christmas Movies Starring Country Music Legends

I’m not ashamed to admit I’m a sucker for Christmas movies…. Yes, they all have the same story. Yes, I know how they end, but there’s just something about them that really gets the Christmas spirit running through my veins. Well, as it turns out, a few...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Tyler, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Whiskey Riff

Zach Bryan On Charles Wesley Godwin: “We’re All Witnessing Something Really Beautiful In Music”

Not gonna lie, the friendship between Zach Bryan and Charles Wesley Godwin might be my favorite bromance in country music right now. Both of them are absolute powerhouse singers and songwriters, and when they team up like they have, it’s something pretty special. Charles has recently been opening for Zach on his sold-out tour, and during an appearance on our Whiskey Riff Raff podcast recently he talked about the rabid fanbase that Zach has built up in such a short […] The post Zach Bryan On Charles Wesley Godwin: “We’re All Witnessing Something Really Beautiful In Music” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Billy Strings Breaks Out Synth Guitar For ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Meets Bill Monroe In Atlanta [Videos/Full Audio]

Billy Strings returned to The Eastern in Atlanta, GA on Saturday for his third of four nights. In addition to debuting a new cover earlier in the show, Strings debuted a new instrument during the encore which saw him utilize a synth guitar on a Bill Monroe cover. The entire show once again featured a guest appearance from John Mailander, in addition to his usual associates Billy Failing (banjo), Jarrod Walker (mandolin), and Royal Masat (bass).
ATLANTA, GA
JamBase

Dopapod Covers Billy Strings In Nashville

Dopapod honored current Nashville resident Billy Strings by debuting a cover of the guitarist’s “Dust In A Baggie” in Music City on Friday night. The quartet’s “Dust In A Baggie” premiere came at Basement East on the same day Billy's String The Hall run was canceled at the nearby Marathon Music Works after a member of the crew tested positive for COVID-19.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff’s Top 40 Country Albums of 2021

Hard to believe we’re already wrapping up another year of (mostly) great country music. Looking back on this year, it’s hard not to be encouraged by the way country music is going. From killer debut albums to incredible new releases from some of our old favorites, there was plenty to be excited about in 2021. Every year, we’ve always try to make our “Albums of the Year” list mirror our own personal tastes. After all, music is a subjective experience, […] The post Whiskey Riff’s Top 40 Country Albums of 2021 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Strings
Person
Merle Haggard
Rolling Stone

J.D. Crowe, Bluegrass Banjo Icon, Dead at 84

J.D. Crowe, a pioneering banjo player with his progressive bluegrass group the New South, died Friday morning, according to a post on the musician’s Facebook page. He was 84. “This morning at around 3 a.m. our dad, JD Crowe, went home,” Crowe’s family wrote. “Prayers needed for all during this difficult time.” A seminal figure in the bluegrass world, Crowe was a disciple of Earl Scruggs and played banjo in Scruggs’ three-fingered style. Yet he was also an experimentalist and pushed the genre outside of its traditional, at times constrictive, boundaries. In 1975, he released one of bluegrass’s most important albums in...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#The Grateful Dead#Woodstock
thebluegrasssituation.com

As John Prine’s Indie Label Turns 40, A Big Old Goofy Documentary Tells the Story

A cinematic saga of a roots music icon has come to a close. The three-part documentary series titled Big Old Goofy World: The Story of Oh Boy Records celebrates not only the music of John Prine, but also his deeply-imprinted legacy as a writer and label executive. A beautifully done commemoration of Prine’s work on Oh Boy, Big Old Goofy World presents the history of Nashville’s oldest artist-owned independent record label (and the second-oldest in the country). After a decade of major-label releases, Prine started the business in 1981 with his manager, Al Bunetta. Over three installments and 40 years of memories, viewers can watch the ascent of a scrappy company into a highly-regarded label.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Whiskey Riff

Charles Wesley Godwin Covering Randy Travis’ “Three Wooden Crosses” Is Country Music Perfection

Is Charles Wesley Godwin legit or is Charles Wesley Godwin legit? We’ve been talking about him nonstop since his album How The Mighty Fall blew us completely away this year and he opened on Zach Bryan’s first headlining tour, but the more you listen the more you’re just sucked in by his voice, lyrics and soul. And if you’re not familiar with his previous album, Seneca, go ahead and spin that one ASAP. After he posted an acoustic video of an unreleased song, […] The post Charles Wesley Godwin Covering Randy Travis’ “Three Wooden Crosses” Is Country Music Perfection first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
wiltonbulletin.com

Brett Eldredge, Billy Strings Cancel Shows as Omicron Variant Surges

As the spread of the Omicron variant reignites fears about another wave of Covid outbreaks in the U.S., the ongoing pandemic continues to throw a wrench into the normal operations of touring artists in the country and Americana sphere. Billy Strings and Brett Eldredge both canceled shows this week — in Nashville and Chicago, respectively — due to positive Covid cases within their circles.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Music: The Darkness Announces US Tour, Billy Corgan, Jack White, and More!

The Darkness is heading stateside next year. The UK rockers have announced a US tour in support of their latest album, “Motorheart.”. The trek kicks off on March 9th in San Diego, California, running through April 24th when it wraps in Boston, Massachusetts. Expect to hear some new songs off of “Motorheart,” along with some fan favorites.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

85K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy