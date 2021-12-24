What were your favorite stories of 2021?

For many years, we worked under the assumption that we knew what you wanted to read.

Sure, we received letters and phone calls, and eventually email, that allowed us to interact regularly with the community. And we’ve held many reader focus groups and community conversations.

But it wasn’t until the last few years that we could really track what stories were getting the most attention, whether it was by the number of page views a story got that was posted on our website or by the number of subscriptions it generated. And that has allowed us to focus our attention and our resources on creating more content that you want.

So as we wind down the year, I wanted to look at the top subscriber stories of 2021 and share those with you.

Not surprisingly, COVID-19 stories topped the list as reports of challenges to Collier County’s mask order took the number 1 spot.

The luxury home market also piqued your interest. Specifically, there was the story about a record home sale in Naples, a whopping $52 million compound in Port Royal. And another one solved the mystery surrounding the buyer of a $36 million mansion.

Growth and development always gets people reading. In 2021, there were multiple stories of the legal battles over the sale of the iconic Naples Beach Hotel and plans for the property. And we provided continuing coverage of Collier Enterprises’ plans for building rural villages such as Rivergrass

Things to do and restaurant news seem to get your attention. The list of where to eat out on Thanksgiving was popular. As was the story of all the restaurants that closed in 2020. I can tell you a similar list for 2021 is in the works.

We are fully committed to being your community watchdog, to providing depth and analysis that goes beyond a local government action and to offering great storytelling that you can only find by subscribing to us. We also know you’re here looking for things to do and places to go and we’ll continue with that as well.

Thanks for reading.

Best wishes,

Wendy Fullerton Powell

Senior director of news for The News-Press/Naples Daily News