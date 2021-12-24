Cyclamen can bloom again

It seems as though this winter has been MIA for us here in Fort Collins, but with some cooler weather in the forecast, it’s time to think about what we need to do in our gardens this winter. The warm weather has been good for procrastinating gardeners (me being one of them) who may not have gotten around to a few things that needed to get done. Luckily, there is still time to mulch perennials, shrubs, or garlic. Gathering up loose leaves and putting them on garden beds is a great way to give plants extra insulation and help them retain moisture. Make sure they are shredded if they are large leaves, such as cottonwood or maple, or else they can trap too much moisture.

