ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, OH

Cyclamen can bloom again

Sandusky Register
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, I did an internet search for Christmas flowers to make up trivia questions for the Huron Garden Club. To my surprise, one of the flowers I often give people at Christmas was not on the list. This is cyclamen, a beautiful houseplant that I have seen flourishing in our...

sanduskyregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
gardeningsoul.com

How to Make a Snake Plant to Bloom (Highly Fragrant & Rare)

When I saw my first Snake Plant blossom, it was a beautiful sight. The petals on this plant were so delicate and pretty – something you would never expect from such an unassuming looking bush!. The Sansevieria plant is a popular houseplant for its large, colorful flowers. If you’re looking...
GARDENING
finegardening.com

How to Grow Sweet Cherries

Gardeners, when they plant a cherry tree, like to visualize fantastic things, like picking heaps of perfectly ripe, juicy, sweet fruit. If you’ve actually tried to grow a cherry tree, you know that its stores of torment can be bottomless: excessive growth, pollination problems, diseases that rot the fruit or kill the tree, and ravenous birds that always seem to eat the fruit a moment ahead of you. It’s all so familiar. But for the first time in my many years of growing sweet cherries—and I’ve grown them in Washington, California, Utah, Michigan, New Jersey, and Connecticut—I am downright enthusiastic about the home gardener’s chances of real success. The reason for my delight? A series of dwarfing rootstocks that keep trees small and manageable. Matched with grafts that don’t need a mate for pollination, the rootstock produces a nearly ideal tree for the garden. With proper care and the right techniques, you can make your cherry dream come true.
GARDENING
fox13news.com

Growing tomato plants

David Whitwam of Whitwam Organics explains what to do when your tomato plants are growing ‘out of control.’ Part of that process includes trellising.
AGRICULTURE
Family Handyman

12 Best Spring Blooming Plants for Northern Gardeners

Winter is the best time to plan next year's garden. These 12 spring blooming, hardy perennials and shrubs can survive frigid temps as low as -40 F. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
City
Huron, OH
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Amaryllis blooms alleviate gloom of winter

Christmas reminds us that it is truly more blessed to give than to receive, but there are some items, such as a potted Amaryllis bulb, that are difficult to give away. Yes, a potted Amaryllis bulb with stems bearing the promise of flamboyant flowers solves the gift-giving dilemma for the gardeners on one’s list, yet in spite of the aforementioned, wise old adage about giving, it is usually with reluctance and with a touch of regret that these exotic plants are given away. As Juliet might say, when it comes to giving away an Amaryllis, “parting is such sweet sorrow.”
GARDENING
Wicked Local

THE ADDICTED GARDENER: A gift list for gardeners

It’s that time of year again! Our first dusting of snow covered the landscape this morning reminding us that the Christmas holiday is right around the corner. What seems to have eluded me this year is the gift list for gardeners that I usually publish right after Thanksgiving. Better late than never, eh?
GARDENING
Pyramid

Garden Help Desk: Cyclamens are wonderful holiday additions

Have you heard of Cyclamen? If you haven’t, you might guess that a cyclamen is a video game or a destructive weather event or even a new virus of concern. But none of those guesses would be correct. A cyclamen is a lovely flowering plant. They’re easy to find during at this time of year because they make nice, colorful additions to indoor Holiday décor.
GARDENING
Tribune-Star

This winter-blooming gift keeps on giving

With their vibrant, floral displays and low-maintenance needs, holiday cacti are a great holiday gift. Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter cactus are each different species. They bloom reliably each year without much upkeep. Every December, one plant in my office comes to life despite the minimal care it receives. The plant...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertilizer#Cyclamen#Native Plant#Christmas Flowers#The Huron Garden Club#The Cyclamen Society#Eastern Crete#Wisconsin Extension
BHG

6 Winter Flower Arrangements You Can Make with Store-Bought Blooms

6 Winter Flower Arrangements You Can Make with Store-Bought Blooms. A festive winter flower arrangement makes the perfect centerpiece for your holiday table. But you don't need to spend a fortune on pre-arranged floral displays in order to impress your guests. Snag a few bouquets from the grocery store, find a pair of sharp shears, and follow our tips to create gorgeous, holiday-ready arrangements yourself.
GARDENING
Pennsylvania Almanac

Flower Power blooms at Streams Elementaryy

The School-Wide Enrichment Program at Streams Elementary School is blooming this year with the study of flowers. “With the new science curriculum at the elementary level, we thought it would be great to build on the in-class plant science units by providing a special extension for all second- and third-grade students,” Mary Quinn, enrichment resource teacher, said.
GARDENING
qchron.com

Daffodils will bloom at 174

Started in the spring following 9/11, the Daffodil Project is now in its 20th year. Run by New Yorkers for Parks, the effort is one of the largest volunteer efforts in city history and is a living memorial remembering the victims of the terror attacks on that terrible morning. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Jennifer Bonn

Winter Gardening

My parents had huge gardens. My dad oversaw the vegetables, and my mom tended the many flower beds around our house. Gardening for my family was about survival. There wasn’t a lot of extra money so the produce from the garden helped cut our grocery bill, and the fresh food from the garden fed us all year thanks to the canning that my mom did. There was a large space in the cellar with shelves full of canned vegetables.
Insider

How to grow and care for a Christmas cactus houseplant

Unlike other succulents and cacti, the Christmas cactus is native to Brazil and prefers slight humidity. This succulent is named after the holiday season during which it blooms its magenta-colored flowers. Christmas cacti are quite hardy and can live for many decades with proper care. Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen...
GARDENING
Amarillo Globe-News

Hatton: Holiday plant care

Many different kinds of plants are given or purchased for the holidays. Among these are Christmas cactus, Kalanchoe, Amaryllis, poinsettia, Cyclamen and Norfolk Island pine. With proper care these plants can be carried over from year to year. Optimal conditions for most of these are cool temperatures, bright indirect light, and placement away...
AMARILLO, TX
northfortynews

Winter To Do List

It seems as though this winter has been MIA for us here in Fort Collins, but with some cooler weather in the forecast, it’s time to think about what we need to do in our gardens this winter. The warm weather has been good for procrastinating gardeners (me being one of them) who may not have gotten around to a few things that needed to get done. Luckily, there is still time to mulch perennials, shrubs, or garlic. Gathering up loose leaves and putting them on garden beds is a great way to give plants extra insulation and help them retain moisture. Make sure they are shredded if they are large leaves, such as cottonwood or maple, or else they can trap too much moisture.
FORT COLLINS, CO
townelaker.com

Say No to Nandina

Nandina (Nandina domestica), also known as heavenly bamboo, is anything but heavenly. And, it actually is not related to bamboo. Nandina is a small Asian shrub, which has been known for years to be invasive. But, recent research has proved that the consumption of its berries can be deadly to birds. Unfortunately, this plant frequently is planted in landscapes by homeowners or landscaping companies, because of its evergreen foliage, fall color and red berries.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
BobVila

How to Grow Rosemary Indoors

There’s no need to be a pro gardener to enjoy the benefits of fresh herbs. Anyone can learn how to grow rosemary and other herbs and edibles indoors. Pick off the needle-like sprigs anytime you need to liven up a lamb or chicken dish. Just make sure to give the aromatic herb plenty of room to grow.
GARDENING
The Independent

Eco-friendly farmer hails wrapping fields in cover crop ‘blankets’ over winter

An eco-friendly Irish farmer who was recognised with a new sustainability award says he is reaping the environmental benefits of wrapping his fields in colourful “blankets” every winter.Eugene Ryan, 49, from Portlaoise is the third generation of his family to make barley used to brew Guinness He is one of a group of tillage farmers in Ireland who have adopted the use of cover crops in fields that would have previously laid bare during the winter months after the cash crops have been harvested for the year.The practice has been credited with reducing the farmers’ carbon footprint while improving...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy