Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Aggravated Family and Criminal Mischief Charges

By News Staff
 1 day ago

A 37-year old Seneca Falls man was arrested Thursday by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office on aggravated family and criminal mischief charges. Steven Knight’s arrest was the result...

Sodus Bank Robber Arrested

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Village of Newark man on a Superior Court Warrant. Deputies arrested Ryan J. Laws, age 42, of Newark on a Superior Court Warrant that was issued following an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office into a robbery that occurred at the KeyBank located in the Village of Sodus on December 8, 2021. Laws was subsequently charged with Robbery in the 3rd Degree and Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree.
Wolcott Man Arrested on Warrant

On Monday, December 20, 2021, at 5:20 am, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Brock L. Shaner, age 25, of Wolcott, New York. The arrest stems from an arrest in July of 2021 where Shaner was charged with petit larceny after stealing merchandise from Wal-Mart. Shaner was released following his arraignment with court ordered terms. Shaner has since violated the terms of his pre-trial release and a bench warrant was issued. Shaner was taken into custody and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. He will be due back in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charge.
Lyons Man Arrested For Unlawful Imprisonment

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Lyons man for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Harassment 2nd. Deputies arrested Terell Martinez, age 23, of Shuler Street in the Town of Lyons. It is alleged that Mr....
Defendant in 2019 Auburn Murder Has Sentencing Delayed

The sentencing for one of the men who admitted to having a role in the 2019 murder of Joshua Poole in Auburn has been pushed back to February. The Citizen reports the delay is due to a pre-sentence investigation for Tyree Anglin being ordered Thursday by Cayuga County Judge Thomas Leone. When pleading guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter back in June, Anglin told the court the killing of Poole was the end result of a robbery gone bad.
Waterloo Woman Arrested for Controlled Substance

On Monday, December 20, 2021, 5:33 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Michelle L. Lewis, age 30, of Waterloo, New York. The arrest stems from a 2020 arrest where Lewis was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree and other vehicle and traffic law charges. When Lewis failed to appear in court a bench warrant was issued for her arrest. Lewis was arrested and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. She will be due back in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges.
Auburn Man Sentenced for Rape Conviction

An Auburn man will spend 15 years in state prison for raping a woman one year ago. 25-year old Brian Lawrence was sentenced Tuesday on the felony rape charge he found guilty of in October by a Cayuga County Court jury. On December 20th, 2020, police were called to Holley...
Rochester Man Arrested for DWI

The Wayne County Office of Sheriff reports the arrest of a City of Rochester man following a traffic investigation that occurred on State Route 104 in the Town of Sodus. Deputies arrested Christian A. Lynch, age 27, of Rutherfield Lane, Rochester. Deputies observing a vehicle on the side of the...
Throop Man Sentenced for Role in Overdose Death

The Cayuga County man that knowingly sold a bundle of heroin laced with fentanyl to an Auburn man who overdosed and died back in January was sentenced to prison this week. 31-year old Michael Chapman, of Throop, was sentenced to three-to-nine years for the manslaughter charge and to nine years for each criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance charge. All sentences will run concurrently.
Wayne County Woman Arrested from Stealing $8K From Woman in Her Care

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of Elizabeth Scheid, 51, of Glenmark Road in the Town of Rose. Elizabeth turned herself in on Tuesday morning at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. It is alleged that while Elizabeth was providing care for an elderly woman in the Town of Butler she stole money totaling $8,269.52. Elizabeth is charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree and Petit Larceny stemming from the incident. Elizabeth was processed at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Wayne County Jail to await centralized arraignment 12/21/21 at 7:00PM. Elizabeth will appear in Butler Town court for further court proceedings at a later date and time.
Seneca Falls Man Arrested for Violating Order of Protections and Damaging Police Car

On Wednesday, December 18, 2021, at 11:25 am the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Jeremy A. Capron, age 26, of Seneca Falls, New York following a call for a domestic dispute. A third party caller reported hearing yelling from the apartment. During the investigation it was discovered that Capron had two orders of protection against him, prohibiting him from being with the female and three children that were also present. Due to prior criminal convictions the misdemeanor charges for violating an order of protection were elevated to a felony. While in custody Capron intentionally caused damage to a police vehicle. He was charged with four counts of criminal contempt in the first degree, one count of aggravated family offense, and one count of criminal mischief in the third degree. Capron was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. He will be due back in the Seneca Falls Town Court at a later date to answer the charges.
Three Arrested Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor

The Canandaigua Police Department and the Geneva Police Department teamed up this week and conducted a joint operation in order to keep potential child victims safe this holiday season. The following arrests were made this week by the Canandaigua Police Department following the operation. Additional arrests are pending. The City...
Walworth Woman Arrested on Ontario Bench Warrant

A Walworth woman was arrested Tuesday on a bench warrant issued out of Ontario Town Court. 35-year old Jenna Hildebrandt, of Walworth, has been charged with grand larceny and forgery. She was arraigned at the Wayne County CAP Court. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes...
Couple Arrested for Shoplifting at Walmart

On Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 2:54 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shallamar L. Hayward-Crawford, age 37, and Samuel F. Crawford, age 41, following a larceny investigation at the Wal-Mart Supercenter. Both were observed by asset protection open items in the store, concealing items on their person, and failing to scan items at the self-checkout kiosk. Both passed all points of sale with the stolen items before being taken into custody. Both were charged with one count of petit larceny, one count of possession of burglar’s tools, and one count of conspiracy in the sixth degree. Both were processed and released on appearance tickets scheduling them to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges.
Boiler Blast At Seneca County Prison

An explosion this week at a building on the soon-to-be-closed Willard Drug Treatment Campus. The blast Monday morning in the old Willard Psychiatric Center administration building is being blamed on the building’s steam boiler heating system. The blast, according to the Finger Lakes Times, blew out 10 windows and...
Elmira Man Arrested in Chemung County, Wanted in Pennsylvania

An Elmira man that was wanted as a fugitive from justice in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, was arrested Monday. Aaron Reynolds was spotted by Chemung County authorities on private property around the perimeter of the Chemung County Jail. Deputies say Reynolds provided them with a fake name and date of birth. He was wanted in the Keystone State for allegedly failing to appear in court on a theft charge. Reynolds was charged Monday with felony fugitive from justice and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal impersonation. He is being held at the Chemung County Jail pending extradition back to Pennsylvania.
Dundee Man Accused of Driving on a Suspended License

A 26-year-old Dundee man was arrested by Penn Yan Police early Sunday morning following a traffic stop. Spencer Deane was observed by police driving on East Main Street in the village while allegedly having a suspended New York State driver’s license. Deane was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated...
Bath Woman Accused of Selling, Possessing Meth in Penn Yan

A Bath woman faces felony drug charges following a traffic stop in the village of Penn Yan. Penn Yan Police determined 38-year-old Deanna Lewis was in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Officers say Lewis also admitted to selling Suboxone to another village resident. She was charged with felony criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance and was ordered held for arraignment.
Rose Woman Arrested for DWI

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Rose woman following an investigation into a traffic stop in the Town of Williamson. Deputies arrested Crystal L. Monclova, 39, of 5055 Edmonds Road, Rose following the investigation into the traffic stop. It is alleged that Monclova was driving a vehicle Eastbound on State Route 104 in Williamson at a high rate of speed along with multiple equipment violations observed by Deputies. Upon further investigation into the subsequent traffic stop Monclova was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Monclova was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office where she refused to submit to a breath test as she also refused to submit to a preliminary breath test at the scene. Monclova was found to have a prior conviction of Aggravated DWI in 2019. Monclova was charged with Felony DWI, Speed Over 55, Operating Without an Interlock Device in violation of a restriction upon her operating privilege, Unlicensed Operator, Insufficient Tail Lamps, Insufficient Stop Lamps, Insufficient Directional Signals, Insufficient Hazard Warning Lights, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st Degree, and Refusal to Submit to a Preliminary Breath Test. Monclova was transported to the Wayne County Jail where she awaits CAP arraignment before the presiding Judge on 12/21/2021 at 0700 hours. Monclova is to appear in the Town of Williamson court on 01/05/2022 before the presiding Judge for further court proceedings.
