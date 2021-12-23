ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

Coronavirus: First fatality since October

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fg9tB_0dVRTOoJ00

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has recorded its first December death linked to COVID-19.

The Health Department here released statistics on Wednesday that included the fatality. It is the first since Oct. 27.

Five people were listed hospitalized, and there are 66 cases considered active. The number of recoveries this month is 186, and the number of positive tests is 193.

The state Department of Health and Human Services, which ceased publishing updates for the Christmas weekend with Wednesday’s data release, said 1,680 were hospitalized statewide and 19,233 have died since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. The next data release is scheduled for Tuesday.

In the DHHS report on outbreaks and clusters, Bladen East Health and Rehab remains on the outbreak list and the cluster list includes Bladenboro Primary, Bladenboro Middle and West Bladen High. The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools. This is the final report for 2021; DHHS is not going to publish this report next week, according to its website.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Tests: Moderna booster shot is doing well against omicron

Moderna said Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed the half-dose booster shot increased by 37 times the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies able to fight omicron. And a full-dose booster was even stronger,...
HEALTH
Bladen Journal

Coronavirus: Elizabethtown nursing home added to outbreak list

ELIZABETHTOWN — A nursing home in Bladen County has gone back onto the outbreak list for COVID-19. The weekly update from the state Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday included Bladen East Health and Rehab. The report listed two residents. The cluster report for child care facilities and schools remained unchanged for the county, with three from Bladen County Schools listed.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabethtown, NC
Coronavirus
Elizabethtown, NC
Government
Bladen County, NC
Health
City
Elizabethtown, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
Elizabethtown, NC
Health
Bladen County, NC
Government
Bladen Journal

Editorial: Now is our time to return the favor

As the crow flies, we really were not that far away. Again. Not as close as February’s disaster in Brunswick County. Many of us with friends across the county line there still remember the horrific images of the tornado damage. Rest assured, the folks there are grateful it was...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Coronavirus: Bladen County trend may be starting to turn

ELIZABETHTOWN — Active coronavirus cases in Bladen County have risen to 70, according to Sunday’s website report of the CDC. The county has trended well since a late-summer spike but may be turning. In December, the total positive tests through Friday’s report of the state Department of Health and Human Services stood at 106 — a pace for just over 325 this month. That would be up from 134 in November and 191 in October after 552 in September and 964 in August.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatality#The Health Department#Rehab#Bladenboro Primary#Bladenboro Middle#The Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal

Coronavirus: Three dozen positive tests recorded this month so far

ELIZABETHTOWN — Almost through a week of December, the number of positive tests for COVID-19 in Bladen County is at three dozen. Through Monday’s report from the state Department of Health and Human Services, the county has recorded 5,646 positive tests and 95 fatalities since the pandemic began. There had been 5,610 positive tests and the same number of deaths through the last report of November. Statewide, there are 1,202 people hospitalized; and 18,825 fatalities and 1,544,544 positive tests since the pandemic began.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Four County EMC opens first EV charging station in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — Four County Electric Membership Cooperative cut the ribbon Wednesday on Bladen County’s first electric vehicle charging station. Kenneth Thornton Jr. and Ronald Allen, members of the Board of Directors, did the honors following remarks from Don Gatton, the chief executive officer of Four County; Diane Huis, the senior vice president of innovation and development; and Dane Rideout, the town manager in Elizabethtown.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Bladen Journal

New laws have gone into effect

RALEIGH — Some state laws that took effect on Wednesday of last week are designed to protect expectant mothers behind bars, keep more elementary school-age children accused of misdeeds out of court and require police officers to speak up about excessive force. The measures, among over two dozen the General...
RALEIGH, NC
Bladen Journal

Empty Stocking Fund enters final days for applications, donations

ELIZABETHTOWN — Applications and donations in this year’s annual Empty Stocking Fund endeavor are being accepted through Friday. Applications for assistance can be picked up, filled out and turned in at the Department of Social Services. Applications are only available at the DSS office, and are available in English and Spanish. The DSS office is at 208 E. McKay St. This is adjacent to the Bladen County Hospital, down the street that is beside the helicopter landing pad.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy