Religion

OPINION: A Christmas Message

By Admin
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland Gazette
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s supposed to be the season of joy and hope. But, yet again, the fates have decided we need a lesson, a very stark lesson, in acceptance, acceptance of yet another year of pandemic solitude. It’s a challenge: do we give in and give up a chance to be happy...

dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Sun-Journal

Seven truths of grieving at Christmas, other celebrations

It was Christmas Eve, 1970. The snow, as I recall, began early. My mother, a florist, went to work, and my dad filled in making deliveries. We all knew that traveling would be difficult and that they would, for sure, be getting home late. I was home with my older...
CELEBRATIONS
sevendaysvt

My Elderly Mother Wants Our Family to Gather for Christmas, but We Don't Get Along

I'm the youngest of five children. My siblings have complicated relationships, and we haven't had a real family gathering in a very long time. My father passed away many years ago, and my mother is 87 years old now. She would love to have us all together for Christmas like in the old times, but I don't know whether that will be possible, since nobody gets along. What can I do?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Society
Religion
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Expect your miracle this Christmas

May I encourage you today by saying Christmas is a time for miracles. Up until recent history when we lived more simply in America, at a time when gifts might have been an apple and an orange and a few sticks of peppermint candy, people were more conscious that miracles were seen with much more frequency at Christmas.
RELIGION
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
Telegraph

Your View: Christmas Truce

It was one of histories most powerful-yet forgotten Christmas stories. It was nearing Christmas of 1914, World War I was in it's fifth month and had claimed hundreds of thousands of killed, wounded, and missing, but sometimes the greatest beauty emerges from deep tragedy. The Christmas Truce was one of histories most beautiful moments, made all the more beautiful in light of the carnage that followed it.
FESTIVAL
The Atlantic

Grief Is Evidence of Love

Fourteen years ago, the day before Thanksgiving, I lost my sister Tracie to breast cancer. She was 37, married, and the mother of three children. I can’t remember what happened the next day—what we ate or who even cooked. Everything was a blur. A couple of days after we laid Tracie to rest, my mother called me. William, my only brother, was being hospitalized. Doctors didn’t know what was wrong, but he couldn’t breathe. I refused to believe that anything bad could happen to him, that the world could be this cruel, this relentless. But four days after he was hospitalized, he died. I had not yet unpacked my bags from Tracie’s funeral. The grief was so overwhelming, so consuming, so mind-boggling that I collapsed. Two weeks after William’s funeral, it was Christmas. My four sisters and I all gathered at my parents’ home. It was like we were sleepwalking. There, but not really present.
SOCIETY
Distractify

25 Funny Christmas Memes to Keep the Whole Table Laughing

There are some things that you just can't do Christmas without: friends, family, presents, food, and humor in the form of memes!. Everything and everyone under the sun from Greta Thunberg to Nick Cannon to even days of the week have now been memed, so it stands to reason that the holiday season is no exception.
SNOOP DOGG
AFP

Indonesian community tells the story of Jesus through shadow puppets

A small Indonesian community is celebrating Christmas by performing traditional shadow puppet shows about the birth of Christ as the pandemic shutters most public performances. The country has been hard-hit by Covid with the virus also disrupting the puppet group's shows. Founder Indra Suroinggeno said it was important to put on the performances -- featuring colourful Jesus, Mary and Joseph puppets -- because previously they were held exclusively in churches on Christmas day. "Although public performances are rare due to the pandemic, we keep practising within the community in order to preserve the tradition," he said.
RELIGION
News Journal

Ten unusual facts about Christmas

Written by Luke Ward, The Fact Site, Dec. 15, 2021. Over half of American pet owners will buy gifts for their furry friends this Christmas, spending an overage of $46. There is a town in India called Santa Claus. Based on St. Nick, Santa was once a pale, thin figure....
RELIGION
SFGate

Opinion: Piglet, my deaf, blind puppy, has a message for you

A few years ago, my husband and I agreed to foster a tiny deaf and blind puppy until his rescue group could find a permanent placement for him. We already had six dogs and weren’t looking to add another. I figured it would be fun to care for the adorable pink baby dog, but my fantasy immediately turned into a nightmare. Piglet was an anxious screaming mess when he arrived.
PETS
BBC

'Christmas kindness means we can stay in the house'

All week, Dayjanta Samuels has been "wild and excited", says his mother Christine Borton, "counting down the days to Christmas". The family have been overwhelmed by the reaction of the public to the story of their financial struggles, with dozens and dozens of people contacting them to offer money, gifts and advice.
BUSINESS
