Rocco Meiring won the Swammy for African Coach of the Year. The South African coach has produced greats like Tatjana Schoenmaker and Kaylene Corbett. For the fourth year in a row, Tuks Swimming Club head coach Rocco Meiring is African Coach of the Year. Based out of South Africa, Meiring’s key protege Tatjana Schoenmaker had an incredible year, breaking the World Record in the LCM 200 breast and winning five of her six Olympic events.

