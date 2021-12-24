No injuries in Poquito Bayou house fire Thursday night in Shalimar
SHALIMAR — There were no reported injuries in a Poquito Bayou house fire Thursday night, according to an Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District post on Facebook.
Firefighters responding to a blaze on Holly Avenue conducted "an aggressive attack upon arrival" and were successful in knocking down the flames, according to the post.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
