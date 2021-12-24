No injuries in Poquito Bayou house fire Thursday night in Shalimar

SHALIMAR — There were no reported injuries in a Poquito Bayou house fire Thursday night, according to an Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District post on Facebook.

Fort Walton firefighters give back:Ocean City-Wright firefighter spearheads kickball tournament, raises $7K for foster kids

More from the Ocean City-Wright Fire District:Ocean City-Wright firefighters douse Marshal Court apartment fire

Firefighters responding to a blaze on Holly Avenue conducted "an aggressive attack upon arrival" and were successful in knocking down the flames, according to the post.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.