Shalimar, FL

No injuries in Poquito Bayou house fire Thursday night in Shalimar

By Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK
Northwest Florida Daily News
 1 day ago
SHALIMAR — There were no reported injuries in a Poquito Bayou house fire Thursday night, according to an Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District post on Facebook.

Fort Walton firefighters give back:Ocean City-Wright firefighter spearheads kickball tournament, raises $7K for foster kids

More from the Ocean City-Wright Fire District:Ocean City-Wright firefighters douse Marshal Court apartment fire

Firefighters responding to a blaze on Holly Avenue conducted "an aggressive attack upon arrival" and were successful in knocking down the flames, according to the post.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Northwest Florida Daily News

