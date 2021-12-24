ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

75-y​​ear-old woman shoved to the ground and robbed by two female suspects in NYC

By Megan Sheets
The Independent
 1 day ago

Police are hunting for two female suspects accused of robbing a 75-year-old woman and shoving her to the ground in New York City.

The attack unfolded at about 11.20pm on Tuesday outside an apartment building in Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighbourhood.

Police said the suspects grabbed the victim and pushed her to the ground before stealing her $800 Gucci purse, bank cards, $10 in cash, iPhone and AirPods.

They were later seen on surveillance footage using one of the victim’s bank cards at a bodega on the Upper East Side.

The suspects were still at large as of Thursday as police pleaded for the public’s help in identifying and locating them.

The victim, who has not been named, did not suffer any injuries in the assault, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 800-577-TIPS.

gwen phillips
1d ago

Black deranged thugs. Cage them they are a danger to society.

R Mcann
1d ago

Thow them under a Train, or truck, Or bus....or under a prison

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

