ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dan Campbell: 'Highly unlikely' Jared Goff plays against Falcons

By Jordan Cohn
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QKDUS_0dVRSVzd00

With two wins — both over pretty good teams — in the past three weeks, the Lions were slowly building momentum toward a fun stretch at the end of an otherwise forgettable season. Unfortunately, as has been the case with so many other teams around the NFL and the world of sports as a whole, COVID-19 has gotten in the way.

On Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters at team practice that it's "highly unlikely" quarterback Jared Goff will be available for Sunday's game against Atlanta. Goff was placed on the COVID list after testing positive on Monday and has dealt with mild symptoms. He explained his situation to Audacy Detroit affiliate 97.1 The Ticket in more detail this past Tuesday.

"I’m feeling good," Goff said. "It’s pretty much a mild cold. I'm feeling fine."

Goff played through the flu when Detroit won its first game of the season, defeating the Minnesota Vikings in the first week of December, but the league's policies obviously differ for the two illnesses.

According to ESPN's Eric Woodyard , Tim Boyle is expected to start in Goff's place. Boyle started back in Week 11 against the Browns, going 15-23 for just 77 yards, no touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. They'll be hoping for a better turnout if/when he takes the field this coming Sunday against a vulnerable Atlanta Falcons defense that has allowed the second-most points and the third-most passing touchdowns on the season to opposing offenses. In fact, despite their 6-8 record, the Falcons have an even worse point differential (-126) than the Lions (2-11-1), and so this would have been viewed as a very winnable game had Goff been able to play.

With Goff expected to miss the game, though that's not yet official, the Lions are 6.5-point road underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook .

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
AllLions

Odds Lions Defeat the Atlanta Falcons

The Detroit Lions are coming off their most complete performance of the 2021 season, a 30-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15. Now, they will look to make it two wins in a row when they face off with the Atlanta Falcons Sunday. Atlanta, which stands at 6-8...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Boyle
Sporting News

What channel is Colts vs. Cardinals on today? Time, TV schedule for 2021 Christmas game

The Colts will look to extend their winning streak with a victory against the Cardinals in Arizona. Coming off a 27-17 win against the Patriots last week, the Colts will look to advance to 9-6 and battle for the top of the AFC South. Carson Wentz only completed five passes during the matchup and running back Jonathan Taylor carried the Colts offense with 170 rushing yards and a touchdown.
NFL
FanSided

Two Atlanta Falcons who were obvious Pro Bowl snubs

The Pro-Bowl results are in and two Atlanta Falcons made the team in what has been a frustrating season. Rookie Kyle Pitts and special teamer Josh Harris will represent Atlanta in the Pro Bowl in surprising results. Harris has been consistent and is deserving of the honor. Kyle Pitts has...
NFL
Insider

NFL Week 16 is here and we picked the winner of every game

NFL football is back for another week of action. Through 15 weeks, our picks are 115-108-1 against the spread. This week we're backing the Chiefs, Eagles, Packers, and more to cover the number. Football is back for another week of action. As was the case last week, with COVID-19 once...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lions#Covid#Audacy Detroit#The Minnesota Vikings#Espn#Browns#Draftkings Sportsbook
AllLions

Highest-Priced Linebacker Lions Should Sign This Offseason

The Detroit Lions could be in the market for some linebacker help this offseason. And if they want to land a "big fish," they should target Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry in free agency. Landry is just 25 years old (will be 26 come the start of the 2022...
NFL
numberfire.com

Lions: Jared Goff (COVID) highly unlikely for Week 16

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is highly unlikely to play Week 16 versus the Atlanta Falcons, per head coach Dan Campbell. Goff landed on the reserve list earlier this week and now Tim Boyle is expected to make his second start of the season. That is a downgrade for Amon-Ra St. Brown and the entire Lions offense, though it should lead to more volume for the backfield.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Falcoholic

Falcons injury report: Tajae Sharpe unlikely to play vs. Lions

LB Deion Jones (illness) DT Tyeler Davison (illness) CB Avery Williams (groin) The Falcons only had one name in question to play on Sunday, wide receiver Tajae Sharpe. Sharpe has missed practice all week due to a foot injury and is doubtful to play. When a player is listed as doubtful to play, they almost always miss that weekend’s game, so I would expect Sharpe to be inactive against the Lions. The other name to watch for Sunday’s game is return specialist Avery Williams, who popped up on Thursday’s injury report with a groin injury. Williams has been practicing on a limited-basis and has no designation for Sunday, making it likely that he will be available to play.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dan Campbell reveals Lions’ level of interest in Falcons TE Kyle Pitts ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions were linked with a multitude of players for their No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, including former Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts. Even after T.J. Hockenson posted a formidable season over the 2020 campaign, the Lions were still in the rumor mill with multiple tight ends ahead of the recent draft. In the end, the Lions opted against taking such a player and elected to instead draft former Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Penei Sewell with their first-round pick. They also bolstered several other positions over the remainder of the draft.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dan Campbell Has Telling Comment About QB Jared Goff

Lions head coach Dan Campbell isn’t confident about Jared Goff suiting up on Sunday. Campbell spoke to the media on Friday morning and confirmed that it’s “highly unlikely” that Goff plays. Goff is coming off perhaps his finest performance of the season last Sunday against the...
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

48K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy