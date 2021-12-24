What Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel saw in Ryan Tannehill's performance vs 49ers

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill got his mojo back in primetime.

Coach Mike Vrabel was quick to point out the play of the offensive line for making it happen in Thursday's 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium.

He was sacked four times, but a dominant 49ers’ pass rush led by Nick Bosa couldn’t enforce its will on the Titans, especially in the second half.

“We also protected,” Vrabel said Friday when asked about Tannehill. “He also wasn’t getting hit every other hit, like sometimes before. We’re all responsible to try to take care of the guy with the football and we did that. It wasn’t perfect, but when given some time, you could see that Ryan was able to deliver the football.”

Tannehill had one of his most efficient games of the season against San Francisco, completing 22-of-29 passes (75.8%) for 209 yards and a touchdown with a 106.8 passer rating. The return of receiver A.J. Brown (11 receptions for 145 yards) from a chest injury reaped big rewards for the Titans quarterback, who had seven turnovers in Tennessee’s last three losses.

The biggest change for Tannehill? The ability to push the ball downfield.

One of his best throws of the season came in the third quarter, when on a free play he rolled to his left and made a 42-yard throw across his body off-balanced to Brown, setting up a touchdown and 17-10 lead.

“We got them to jump off sides (on the free play), we executed that play for the first time since I’ve been here,” Vrabel said. “I think that’s really cool to see and I think it was a really big play in the football game as well.”

Praise for Zach Cunningham

New Titans linebacker Zach Cunningham continues to impress.

After a team-high six tackles against Pittsburgh last week in his Tennessee debut, the former Texans standout added another four on Thursday, bringing a physical element to the second level of the defense. On the 49ers’ first play from scrimmage, he tossed receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who lost his helmet.

Cunningham led the NFL in tackles last season.

“It’s not an easy task to go and learn a defense like he was with terminology and adjustments and then come in here and learn another defense with more terminology and different adjustments,” Vrabel said. “He’s put a lot of work in. He’s made some nice plays for us. He’s tried to play physical for us. Hopefully, we can continue to progress with him and the rest of the linebackers.”

Ben Arthur covers the Tennessee Titans for The USA TODAY Network. Contact him at barthur@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @benyarthur.