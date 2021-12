A man in Florida who stabbed his co-worker to death after she declined his unsolicited advances has been charged with second-degree murder, officials said.Twenty-year-old Agustin Lucas Mariani attacked his coworker Delfina Pan with a knife last week after showing up at her home unannounced, police told the Miami Herald.Mr Mariani and Pan, who are both reported to be Argentinian, worked together at the Kansas Bar and Grill restaurant and she is understood to have repeatedly turned down his requests to go on a date.Miami Beach police said he turned up at Pan’s house in North Beach late on Monday 29...

