UPDATE #2- VICTIM IDENTIFIED* Delaware State Police Arrest Millsboro Man for Murder- Bridgeville

Bridgeville, DE- Delaware State Police have identified the female victim who died during a shooting incident on December 22, 2021, as Hilda Donaway, 70, of Bridgeville.

On December 22, 2021, at approximately 6:18 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the 11000 block of Abbys Way, for a reported shooting. The investigation revealed Ronald L. Donaway,74, of Millsboro, responded to the residence which was occupied by his ex-wife, Hilda Donaway and her 23-year-old grandson. While outside, Donaway began shooting with a rifle into the windows of the living room, kitchen, and bedrooms. Hilda was struck by gunfire in the kitchen where she died from her wounds. As Donaway was shooting into the residence, the grandson fled out a bedroom window to escape and was uninjured. The suspect then entered the home for a short period of time before fleeing the area in a black Kia. As troopers were responding to the scene, a traffic stop was conducted on Donaway’s vehicle at the entrance of the community and he was taken into custody without incident.

This incident remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit. Anyone with information to assist with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Mark Csapo by calling 302-741-2729 or emailing mark.csapo@delaware.gov.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov

Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Heather Pepper

