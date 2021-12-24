ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Tales from the Book of Wein: Christian McBride Remembers George Wein

relix
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sep 13, 2021, music impresario George Wein passed away at age 95. Wein was responsible for launching and shepherding the Newport Jazz Festival in 1954, followed by the Newport Folk Festival (1959), the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (1970) and many other events throughout his storied career....

relix.com

Comments / 0

Related
soultracks.com

Freda Payne - Band of Gold: A Memoir (Book Review)

There’s nothing like a good memoir to complement a listener’s appreciation of a longtime favorite singer. The performers who deliver the tunes that help shape the timeline of our personal experiences give us more of an understanding of what makes the music special to us when they open up about their own journeys and the circumstances surrounding their most influential recordings—and, likewise, sometimes overlooked additional professional endeavors. Whether written sequentially and methodically, or presented in a more free-form, idea-based context, a solid autobiography can serve as the springboard to delve deeper into an artist’s catalog and get a more complete picture of his or her output.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
relix

Review & Recap | The Capitol Sessions: Songs from the Original Rock Palace That Impacted the World

On Dec. 17, an extraordinary cast of artists gathered at Port Chester’s Capitol Theatre for a special concert called THE CAPITOL SESSIONS: SONGS FROM THE ORIGINAL ROCK PALACE THAT IMPACTED THE WORLD – an event celebrating the holiday season, the glorious history of The Capitol itself, and the power of music to bring people together in common cause – in this case, to support the voter registration/voting-rights defense organization HeadCount, now more vital than ever at this moment in history. The concept for the show was an ingenious one. Every song performed would be one that had been played at the venue at some point in its fabled 50-plus-year history as a rock venue. Actually, The Cap is 95 years old, but alas, no greatest hits of 1926 were included.
MUSIC
NPR

For the jazz community, 2021 proved that improvisation is a life strategy

More than most, 2021 was a year of mixed results — an endless scroll of gains and losses, halting progress and hard retrenchment. For jazz musicians and the community of listeners around them, it brought confirmation that improvisation is a life strategy. Peering in the rearview, my mind flickers to a moment from midyear: At a community arts space on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, bassist, composer and singer esperanza spalding has taken up a residency with the musicians and scholars who constitute her Songwrights Apothecary Lab.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Greg Tate Dead At 64

Greg Tate, one of the greatest music critics in the history of the form, has died. Duke University Press, Tate’s publisher, has confirmed the news of his death to ARTNews. No cause of death has been revealed. Tate was 64. Tate was born in Dayton, and he grew up there...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clark Terry
Person
Laurie Anderson
Person
Dizzy Gillespie
Person
Benny Goodman
Person
George Wein
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Christian Mcbride
Person
George Benson
Person
Wynton Marsalis
Person
Dave Brubeck
Person
Coleman Hawkins
Person
Louis Armstrong
The Guardian

Pamela Helen Stephen obituary

The mezzo-soprano Pamela Helen Stephen, who has died aged 57 of cancer, was a popular and admired figure on stages in Britain and abroad. Following her debut as Cathleen in Nicholas Maw’s The Rising of the Moon at Wexford in 1990, she made a number of appearances with Opera North, Welsh National and Scottish Operas before making her mark in a series of higher-profile roles.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily News

Award-winning author Joan Didion, acclaimed voice of ‘New Journalism,’ dead at age 87

Renowned writer Joan Didion, who emerged as a distinctive voice in the “New Journalism” of the 1960s to launch a decades-long and widely lauded career as an author, essayist and screenwriter, died Thursday at her Manhattan home. She was 87. The cause of her death was complications from Parkinson’s disease, according a statement from her publisher, Penguin Random House. “One of the the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whio.com

Photos: Joan Didion through the years

Photos: Joan Didion through the years NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Joan Didion attends The American Theatre Wing's 2012 Annual Gala at The Plaza Hotel on September 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Joan Didion, acclaimed author and essayist, dies at 87

Joan Didion, the acclaimed writer and essayist who chronicled 1960s counterculture in California and won the National Book Award for her classic memoir about grieving her husband's death, died at the age of 87 Thursday. Didion, who won the 2005 National Book Award for nonfiction for "The Year of Magical...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Music Festival#The Mellon Jazz Festival#Festival Productions
musictimes.com

Mystery Behind Greg Tate's Cause of Death: Famed Hip Hop Journalists Was 64

Greg Tate, a celebrated hip hop journalist and music critic, has passed away at the age of 67; a representative for his publisher Duke University Press confirms the tragic news. According to Pitchfork, the influential critic is known for his dedication and work in analyzing Black artistry and influence to...
HIP HOP
relix

Tracking The Journey: Jack Antonoff on His Grammy-Nominated Studio Expressions and Exuberant Live Statements

Jack Antonoff is both a dynamic live performer and a studio craftsman. Going all the way back to his days in Steel Train through his current performances with Bleachers, he has connected with audiences through his natural blend of ebullience and affability. Yet, as his Grammy nomination for Producer of Year affirms, Antonoff also thrives in a more cloistered, contemplative environment.
MUSIC
relix

My Page: Sam Evian ‘Music Is A Language’

When I’m working on my music, I try not to listen to records in the studio, just so I don’t end up accidentally taking too many ideas for myself. I do listen to a lot of music in the kitchen while I’m cooking. That’s my listening space. When I’m not working on music, the kitchen and the car are still my favorite places to listen to music.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
The Conversation U.S.

As spiritualism's popularity grows, photographer Shannon Taggart takes viewers inside the world of séances, mediums and orbs

The word séance conjures images of darkened rooms, entranced mediums, strange occurrences and spirit voices. For many contemporary audiences, these visions might seem like something out of the past, or perhaps a movie, rather than a living belief system. For the past 20 years, American photographer Shannon Taggart has explored modern spiritualism, a religion whose adherents believe in communication with the dead. Her photographic series “Séance,” which was recently on view at the Albin O. Kuhn Gallery at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, provides a window into this often misunderstood religion. As a curator and art historian who has researched apparition photographs...
RELIGION
relix

Dave Hause: Blood Harmony

It takes a certain amount of cool and credibility to recruit an all-star ensemble to contribute to your efforts, which makes it all the more impressive that on his fifth album to date, Dave Hause has managed to do just that. With Will Hoge sitting behind the board—and various members of the E Street Band and Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, as well as players who have worked with Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Vince Gill, Sturgill Simpson and Eric Church in tow—Hause offers a set of songs fueled by the drive and dynamics needed to bring him the wider attention that he so decidedly deserves. Weaned on folk, punk and the disparate elements that often fall in between those styles, he’s now reached the point where he can find his focus. Not that he’s forsaken those earlier influences entirely— “Carry the Lantern,” “Surfboard” and “Sandy Sheets” all boast a resolve and resilience that suggest that he hasn’t totally abandoned his insurgent attitude. So too, the hushed circumstance surrounding “Snow-globe,” “Northstar” and “Leave It in That Dream” give pause for reflection and rumination. Many of these songs offer life lessons, mostly gleaned from his role as a father, husband and brother. He expresses that sentiment succinctly in the promise he shares with his sons, as nestled within the tender trappings of “Little Wings.” “Here’s what I’m not gonna teach you/ That you should be afraid to try/ Or if you aren’t good you’ll get a lump of coal or swim in fire when you die.” It is, in fact, part and parcel of Hause’s efforts to imbue affirmation and meaning into his music. As a result, the harmony alluded to in the title is certainly well assured.
MUSIC
relix

Ben Harper and Mad Bunny Records Announce Sonic Chapters Volume 1

Ben Harper and his label Mad Bunny Records have announced they’ll share the first volume of their Sonic Chapters series exclusively on Relix’s YouTube Channel. The curated performances will be available to view starting on Dec. 29, 2021. “Sonic Chapters Vol 1 emerged from an idea I’ve long...
MUSIC
NBC News

J.D. Crowe, master of the bluegrass banjo, dies at 84

J.D. Crowe, a banjo player who helped define the instrument for generations of bluegrass fans, died Friday, his family announced on Facebook. “This morning at around 3 a.m,, our dad, JD Crowe, went home. Prayers needed for all during this difficult time,” family members said in a post on his fan club page.
ENTERTAINMENT
relix

Jackson Browne and Jorma Kaukonen Bring Together All-Stars for ‘The Capitol Sessions’ (A Gallery)

On Friday, The Capitol Theatre welcomed all-star performers for ‘The Capitol Sessions: Songs from a Rock Palace That Impacted the World’ in Port Chester, N.Y. The performance benefited the voter registration organization HeadCount, and featured Jackson Browne, Jorma Kaukonen, Grahame Lesh, Amy Helm, Eric Krasno, Connor Kennedy, Teresa Williams, Larry Campbell, James Casey, Lisa Fischer, Adam Minkoff, Karina Rykman, and Marco Benevento.
PORT CHESTER, NY
The Guardian

Rossini to romcoms and Feldman to football: the best classical music and opera of 2021

I was a big fan of Pavel Kolesnikov’s recording of the Goldberg Variations, and it was a pleasure to be once again part of a reasonably big, focused Proms audience to hear him play the work, the same yet different, in the Royal Albert Hall. I had missed the feeling of being part of a group of thousands collectively holding our breath. Yet what’s been more striking than seeing big events return is the way in which some smaller ones have seized their chance: events such as the Oxford Lieder festival, which kept going with a huge programme including some exciting new commissions, efficiently delivered to online audiences and those in the hall. Facing the double whammy of Covid and Brexit, the resilience of the music business even in the face of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s cancelled meetings, cack-handed press releases and general indifference has been quite something. Erica Jeal.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy