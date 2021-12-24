ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

What New Yorkers can do if they lose their COVID vaccination card

By Sarah Darmanjian
 1 day ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- Lost a COVID-19 vaccination card or have one that’s too damaged to be able to read? Worried about being able to get a new one? Getting a replacement may not be as difficult as some people think.

Over the next couple of months, New Yorkers will be going to get COVID booster shots. To do that, they’ll have to show proof of their initial vaccination. Especially if where they are getting a booster is different from where they got their first dose(s).

‘We need you’: Hochul issues new COVID quarantine guidance for health care, critical workers

The New York State Department of Health (DOH) suggests putting vaccination cards in a safe place or taking a picture of it. But, if it’s too late for that, there are several ways to get a replacement.

Did you go to CVS or Walgreens for your initial vaccination(s)? Getting a replacement card is as simple as going to the pharmacy location where you got your shot or shots. Both pharmacies said staff can provide a printout of vaccination information.

The printout will include which type of vaccine was received and the date it was given, said CVS. Customers who used CVS to get their COVID shot(s) can also access vaccination information through the CVS Pharmacy app or online. Customers will have to create an account to access data through the app or online.

They also said customers should have gotten an email with vaccination information after they received their shot(s). So, checking past emails could be the easiest way to get access to vaccination information.

Rite Aid has also made digital records available through its website. Customers will have to register for a Rite Aid account to be able to view digital immunization records.

If you went to a health care provider, they will have vaccination information on file, and it will be easy to access for anyone who needs it. What if you went to a state-run mass vaccination site? The DOH said people can call the NYS Hotline 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

The Excelsior Pass and Excelsior Pass Plus provide digital proof of vaccination. New Yorkers can apply for the Excelsior Pass 15 days after their final vaccination shot. A booster is not needed to apply for the Excelsior Pass. However, people who applied for the Excelsior Pass or currently have one will have to apply for the Excelsior Pass Plus before March 31, 2022, when the Excelsior Pass expires.

