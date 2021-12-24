Fugitive Friday: December 24

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding.

Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Erica Brown – A North Fort Myers woman with a history of getting behind the wheel impaired Bethany Johnson – A Collier convicted felon currently wanted on drug related charges James Lippman – Accused of trying to alter a local businesses check for his own financial gain Tabitha Pineda – A repeat offender who violated probation on a robbery charge

ERICA BROWN

This North Fort Myers woman has a dangerous history of continually getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

Erica Brown is wanted for violating the terms of her probation on the heels of her third drunk driving arrest. Deputies said she was leaving a bar just before 2 a.m. when she crashed into a parked car. Her attitude quickly turned belligerent as she began screaming at officers and bystanders while struggling to simply stand up.

For some unknown reason, she tried to swallow a coin but missed her mouth entirely – at which point deputies opted to put Brown in handcuffs. Inside the back of the squad car, Brown violently kicked the interior of the car, causing damage – which only further showed her level of intoxication. In addition to that arrest, this 34-year-old felon has been booked nine other times for two other DUIs, theft, fraud, resisting, and disorderly intoxication.

She is 5’8”, 180 pounds, and was last known to be living in the Suncoast neighborhood in North Fort Myers.

BETHANY JOHNSON

This 61-year-old Naples woman is wanted on multiple counts of possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Bethany Nell Johnson is a repeat offender in Collier County with an extensive criminal history that spans a wide variety of infractions.

To date, she’s been arrested for the possession of amphetamines, cocaine, and heroin, evidence tampering, burglary, fraud, white-collar crimes against the elderly, fleeing and eluding officers, and check forgery. For her actions, she’s also been sent to state prison twice for a term of just over four years.

Johnson was last known to be living in the Golden Gate area, working as a nail tech. She is 5’7”, 180 pounds, and maybe using the aliases of Bethany Faulkner or Brenda Lou Johnson, as well as her street names of “Bea,” “Buffy,” and “Zena.”

JAMES LIPPMAN

James Lippman is a Lee County man wanted on charges of grand theft and uttering a forged instrument. According to detectives, Lippman somehow acquired a check that was mailed to a local business.

Once in his possession, he washed the name of the business from the payee line and replaced it with his own. But when he went to the bank to cash in the $1,400 note, he was halted by a teller who noticed that a stop payment had been placed for that check. Once he realized the jig was up, and there would be no cash coming his way, he fled the bank before he could be detained.

Lippman is a 45-year-old offender who is 5’10”, 170 pounds, and was last known to be living in Southwest Cape Coral.

TABITHA DELAGUILA PINEDA

This woman is sure to get coal in her stockings tonight in the wake of a series of violent and downright naughty acts.

A brand new warrant for the arrest of Tabitha Delaguila Pineda was issued last week after she violated her drug offender probation following an arrest for robbery. Detectives say Pineda worked in tandem with two men to lure the victim in by soliciting herself for sex. When the victim turned her down, her male partners jumped the victim, and all three went in full attack mode, stealing his wallet, cash, phone, car

keys, and even the shoes off his feet.

Over the years, Pineda has been booked 16 times on multiple counts of drug possession, burglary, theft, habitually driving with a revoked license, and being a deadbeat mom.

She is 5’4”, 178 pounds with a tattoo of the name Erica on her right wrist, “promise” on her right hand, and playing cards on her left leg. And upon her arrest, she will be held without bond.