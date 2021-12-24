ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Frederick County Firefighter Dies of COVID-19

By NBC4 Washington
NBC Washington
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA firefighter in Frederick County, Maryland, has died of COVID-19, the fire department said Thursday morning. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of...

Comments / 36

Christine SHERRER
1d ago

So sorry for his loss, deepestis sympathy to family and friends. I did not know him, but when we had a fire, fireman came from volunteers Adamstown, fireman from several Frederick and Middletown stations to put out a 20x20 garage fire., there is a good chance he was at our house. He has the Key's to heaven.

Jennifer Bolyard
1d ago

Prayers for him , his family, friends and co-workers. 🙏🙏🙏🥀

RSPatriot
1d ago

must have been vaccinated other wise they would have said unvaccinated

