Frederick County Firefighter Dies of COVID-19
A firefighter in Frederick County, Maryland, has died of COVID-19, the fire department said Thursday morning. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of...www.nbcwashington.com
So sorry for his loss, deepestis sympathy to family and friends. I did not know him, but when we had a fire, fireman came from volunteers Adamstown, fireman from several Frederick and Middletown stations to put out a 20x20 garage fire., there is a good chance he was at our house. He has the Key's to heaven.
Prayers for him , his family, friends and co-workers. 🙏🙏🙏🥀
must have been vaccinated other wise they would have said unvaccinated
