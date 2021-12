On Wednesday afternoon, three people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Parker. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:41 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 97 and Parker Street. The early reports indicated that the 83-year-old driver of a ’96 Ford Mustang approached the intersection of U.S. 97 while traveling eastbound on Parker Street while a 29-year-old Yakima woman was heading southbound on U.S. 97 at Parker Street.

