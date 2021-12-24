ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz To Host Mavericks In Christmas Nightcap

By BEN ANDERSON
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz are set to host the Dallas Mavericks in the nightcap matchup of the NBA’s Christmas showcase. The Jazz sit comfortably in the third seed in the Western Conference despite some early-season inconsistencies. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks have been hovering around...

Jazz Forward Joe Ingles Plans To Maintain Simple Lifestyle After NBA Career

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles said he plans to maintain a simple lifestyle following the conclusion of his NBA career. It is rare that Ingles venture’s away from his trusty on-court footwear of white Nikes. If color is included beyond the jersey, it will probably be a brightly colored pair of socks.
3 thoughts from a 120-116 Mavericks loss to the Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks and their makeshift roster put up a good fight against the Utah Jazz on Christmas Day but ultimately fell short 120-116. The Mavericks came into the game shorthanded, as has been the case all week. They lost another starter early in the day, as Dorian Finney-Smith was declared out with a non-covid related illness. But Kristaps Porzingis, who had missed the last two games dealing with a sore toe, was cleared to play.
Stats rundown: 3 numbers from the Mavericks loss to the Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Utah Jazz 120-116. The Mavericks were once again able to keep the game close despite a severe talent disadvantage. Unfortunately there is no such thing as a moral victory and the Mavericks still lost. Here are the stats to know. 27: Number of points...
Jazz Knock Of Shorthanded Timberwolves

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz knocked off a shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves roster 128-116. Minnesota entered the game with seven players in the COVID protocol, including Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and Patrick Beverley, but played admirably in their absence with six players scoring in double-digits. The Jazz however...
Jazz pull out tough win against depleted Mavericks

The Utah Jazz had to dig deep to pull a win out against a Mavericks team with a ton of players in Covid protocols. They finished their Christmas game with a win, 120-116. A lot of credit needs to go to the Mavericks who were missing their best player as well as other key rotation guys. Right before the game started, Kristaps Porzingis was given the go-ahead to start in this one and he was a huge asset for the Mavericks. He looked like his old Knicks self out there hitting mid-rangers and taking advantage of mismatches on the offensive end. He finished the game with 27 points and went 11/13 from the free-throw line. Utah had Royce O’Neale guarding him for multiple stretches of the game and he struggled to contain Porzingis. It’s hard to knock O’Neale for that as Porzingis is like 7’2”. Some Jazz fans would ask why O’Neale was on him and the answer is, do you think he’d do better guarding the rolling center, Dwight Powell? It was clearly a tough matchup defensively for Utah. The adjustment that helped was Rudy Gay at the 4. Gay had the size to at least be more physically dominant with Porzingis and it slowed him down. That’s the type of versatility the Jazz likely hoped for when they signed Gay. It gives Quin Snyder options when he needs them.
Gobert Wishes Jazz Fans A Merry Christmas

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert made sure to wish the team’s fans a very Merry Christmas before facing off against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Gobert took the microphone at center court as the Jazz prepared to tip-off to thank fans for coming to the game on the special night.
Mitchell Finds Early Rhythm As Jazz Host Timberwolves

SALT LAKE CITY – Donovan Mitchell took advantage of a soft Minnesota defense as he poured in 11 points in a game-high nine first quarter minutes. The Jazz hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves at Vivint Arena on Thursday, December, 23. Struggling from long-range, Mitchell overcame his 1-4 three-point field goals...
Jazz Face Minnesota In Final Pre-Christmas Test

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night in their final test before Christmas. The Jazz snapped a two-game losing streak with their win Monday over the while Charlotte Hornets, which came on the heels of a season-best eight-game win streak. The...
Jordan Clarkson Breaks Kristaps Porzingis Ankles

SALT LAKE CITY – Jordan Clarkson was in the giving mood during the Utah Jazz Christmas Day game against the Dallas Mavericks, giving Kristaps Porzingis an unwanted crossover early in the second quarter. Clarkson turned heads and ankles when he crossed over the Mavericks big man with a pretty...
