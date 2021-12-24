Report: Chelsea Eye Up Aurelien Tchouameni as Long-Term Midfield Option

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is exploring a potential move for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in January, according to reports.

The France international has been a target of Tuchel's since last summer, but instead of making a move for him, the German tactician believed he could do with one more season in Ligue 1.

Since the beginning of the 2021/22 season, Tchouameni has come to the attention of many club's across Europe with his strong performances for club and country.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

As per Eurosport, Thomas Tuchel now has the 21-year-old on his radar as a prime target.

The Blues' midfield already looks strong with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, not to mention Saul Niguez and Ross Barkley for added depth.

However, the report states that the west London club are expecting one of Kante, Jorginho and Kovacic to leave in the next year.

Looking ahead, Thomas Tuchel has turned to his potential shortlist options which include former Chelsea academy player Declan Rice and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

Tchouameni, however, is the stand-out favourite, in terms of insider speculation.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

A previous report from 90min has revealed that Monaco would be expecting a transfer fee worth around £50 million for the youngster, and the club's sporting director does not want to let him go.

"He is a complete midfielder, very fast and physically strong, he reminds me of Steven Gerrard. He is already a top player despite being only 22, but if we want to become a top club, then we should not sell him,” said Paul Mitchell.

