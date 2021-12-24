ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Air Quality Alert issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-25 05:13:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-25 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Middle...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Avalanche Warning issued for Lincoln, Mineral, Sanders by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 08:50:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel on and below steep slopes is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Consult http://www.idahopanhandleavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. Target Area: Lincoln; Mineral; Sanders The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center Sandpoint ID ...The Forest Service Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center Sandpoint ID has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning * WHAT...The avalanche danger remains HIGH. * WHERE...The Selkirk, Cabinet, and Purcell Mountains of the Idaho Panhandle and Northwest Montana * WHEN...In effect until 8 AM MST tomorrow * IMPACTS...Recent heavy snowfall and wind are resulting in widespread areas of unstable snow.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Mountains, Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:51:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Central Mountains; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Central Mountains and Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected on all mountain routes, particularly this morning.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 08:59:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area; Northern Panhandle Dangerously cold temperatures will impact Eastern Washington and North Idaho Sunday night through at least Thursday with the arrival of an Arctic air mass. High temperatures will only warm into the single digits and teens. Overnight lows will likely drop into the single digits to below zero. Wind chills of minus ten degrees or colder will be possible in some of our wind prone areas. With the extreme cold...frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Unprotected pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from extreme cold. Areas of snow will continue to impact portions of the Inland Northwest through Monday. Local showers could be heavy at times rapidly changing travel conditions. The next threat for widespread snow will arrive late in the week around Thursday night and Friday.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Avery, Buncombe, Graham, Haywood, Macon, Madison, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 21:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Graham; Haywood; Macon; Madison; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with some gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of the western North Carolina mountains above 3500 ft. * WHEN...Through 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 45 to 55 mph later tonight through Sunday. * WHERE...Much of northern and central Arizona, especially along and just downwind of higher terrain features. * WHEN...From Midnight MST tonight to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS..Areas of blowing snow may develop above 7000 feet. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected. * WHERE...The high elevations, upper slopes, exposed peaks and ridges, and east slopes of the Black Range. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM MST Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong west/southwesterly winds could blow around unsecured objects and holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down. Possible damage to light structures.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 14:43:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-26 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total ice accumulations between one tenth and one quarter inch is expected. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Until noon Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 15:05:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-27 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches, with localized amounts up to 15 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country. * WHEN...3 PM Saturday to 3 AM Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow starting Sunday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
#Air Quality Alert
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 15:05:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-27 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow and freezing rain expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches, with localized amounts up to 20 inches, and ice accumulations between three quarters and one inch are expected. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...9 AM today to midnight Sunday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow beginning Sunday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 14:43:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-26 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring, with freezing rain expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, and ice accumulations between one quarter to one half inch are expected. * WHERE...Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 15:05:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-27 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow and freezing rain expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches, with localized amounts up to 15 inches, and ice accumulations between one quarter and three quarters inch are expected. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...9 AM today to midnight Sunday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow beginning Sunday evening. Highest ice accumulations north of Delta Junctions along the Richardson Highway. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley VERY COLD WEATHER EXPECTED LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY After the snow ends Monday night skies will clear and temperatures will become extremely cold late Monday night through Thursday. Low temperatures in the Treasure and Magic Valleys Tuesday through Thursday mornings will be in the single digits above and below zero, while in the mountain valleys and basins lows will be generally 5 below to 15 below zero, locally 20 below. High temperatures on those days will be generally between 10 and 20 degrees above zero. Fortunately, winds will stay below 10 mph in most areas, but with temperatures that cold even light winds will create wind chill and possible frostbite.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 16:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling 1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Santa Barbara County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches likely above 5000 feet, with lighter accumulations down to 3500 to 4000 feet by late tonight or early Sunday morning. Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph will likely cause reduced visibilities in blowing snow. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will likely be very difficult in the mountains with significant delays and possible road closures. Snow will likely lower to pass level later tonight through Sunday morning, with a couple inches of snow accumulation possible along Interstate 5 near the Grapevine. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another storm will likely bring heavy snow and gusty winds to this area Monday and Monday night. A Winter Storm Warning may be needed for this second storm system.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

