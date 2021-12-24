Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Glacier WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Glacier County. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 AM Sunday to 5 PM MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
