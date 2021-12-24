Capitol Riverfront Neighborhood

Application fee: $25. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. If you are searching for a great space at a great value to make your new home, Alexander Hamilton Plaza Apartments is the place for you. Located in Columbus, OH Alexander Hamilton Plaza combine desired amenities like a pet friendly policy, 24-hr emergency maintenance, and the excitement of big city living.Columbus is home to many attractions and recreational activities like North Market, a public market that holds more than 30 different merchants, the Columbus Museum of Art, Huntington Park, and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Columbus also advertises nature parks and reserves, shopping centers, award winnings restaurants and more; ensuring that you will always have something to do.Our attentive staff is always prepared to answer any questions, call today to set up your personalized tour!

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO