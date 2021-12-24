ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs’ Mike Evans, Antoine Winfield Jr. out for Panthers game

By Rick Stroud
 1 day ago
Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Devin Singletary (26) during a win over the Bills earlier this month at Raymond James Stadium. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

TAMPA ― Mike Evans’ pursuit of an eighth straight 1,000-yard receiving season to start his career will have to wait another week. The Bucs also will be without safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Sunday game at Carolina, coach Bruce Arians said Friday.

Evans, who needs only 101 yards over the final three games to expand his NFL record, has a hamstring injury. Winfield Jr. sustained a foot injury during last Sunday’s loss to the Saints. Fortunately, safety Mike Edwards returned this week from his three-game suspension for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status.

In addition, Arians said punter Bradley Pinion is still feeling the effects of a hip injury that has caused him to struggle the past several games.

If Pinion is unable to go, the Bucs could elevate former Armwood punter Sterling Hofrichter. Pinion is 34th in yards per punt this season with a 38.5-yard average.

Ryan Succop, who missed from 48 yards last week, will retain the placekicking duties against Carolina.

“Ryan kicked well this week,” Arians said. “He’s been solid for two years now. Bradley has got a little injury. We’ll wait and see.”

On Thursday, the Bucs placed wide receiver/kick returner Jaelon Darden and defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Arians said Kenjon Barner, who was protected from the practice squad, will be active Sunday to provide depth at the running back position with Leonard Fournette on injured reserve. As of Friday, receiver Breshad Perriman had not returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

With three of the Bucs’ top pass-catchers out, Arians said quarterback Tom Brady has looked good in practice with his supporting cast.

“He’s looked fine,” Arians said. “I mean, Tom is Tom. He’s going to find as many guys and get the right guys. The guys worked hard this week, so he’s got a lot of confidence in all of them.”

