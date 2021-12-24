ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Vatican defends finance trial, says rights being respected

By NICOLE WINFIELD
theintelligencer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — Lawyers for defendants in a big Vatican financial trial asked the Holy See newspaper on Friday to correct the record after it ran a front-page editorial this week largely defending the investigation and insisting that the rights of the defense were being respected. The letter...

www.theintelligencer.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Vatican Corruption Trial Mired as Judge Orders New Long Adjournment

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - A corruption trial related to the Vatican's purchase of a luxury building in London was adjourned for nearly six weeks on Tuesday, another long delay underscoring how it remains mired in its opening stages five months after it started. "We are still in an open construction...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Catholic women urge Vatican to sign Europe rights convention

ROME (AP) — A consortium of Catholic women’s groups is calling on the Holy See to join the Council of Europe and sign the European Convention on Human Rights. In a petition marking the U.N. Day for Human Rights, the groups said the Holy See is recognized internationally as a sovereign state and presents itself as a firm promotor of human rights and dignity. Yet they noted the Vatican hasn’t followed up by adhering to the gold standard of rights protections around the world. The Holy See enjoys observer status at the United Nations and the Council of Europe, and has signed a host of U.N. and Council of Europe conventions. But it has never signed the European Convention on Human Rights, which among other things prohibits discrimination based on race, religion, gender or political beliefs.
RELIGION
bigrapidsnews.com

Vatican fraud trial sees more delay amid procedural errors

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s big fraud and embezzlement trial, which opened to great fanfare in July, suffered another delay Tuesday as the tribunal postponed any further decisions until prosecutors finish redoing their investigation of four of the original 10 defendants. The delay means the trial, which...
WORLD
theintelligencer.com

Pope celebrates Christmas Eve Mass as virus surges in Italy

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 2,000 people in St. Peter’s Basilica on Friday, going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees. A maskless Francis processed down the central...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Person
George Pell
WREG

On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic’s end, peace

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis prayed Saturday for an end to the coronavirus pandemic, using his Christmas Day address to urge health care for all, vaccines for the poor and for dialogue to prevail in resolving the world’s conflicts. Amid a record-setting rise in COVID-19 cases in Italy this week, only a few thousand people […]
RELIGION
The Independent

Julian Assange’s lawyers begin process for Supreme Court Appeal

Lawyers for Julian Assange have started the process for a Supreme Court appeal over his extradition to the US, his fiancee has said.Stella Moris said the WikiLeaks founder filed an application to bring an appeal shortly after 11am on Thursday.As his lawyers have applied to take his case to the Supreme Court, the UK’s highest court, judges must now decide whether to hear the case before any appeal takes place.Ms Moris, a lawyer and the mother of his two children, said in a statement on Thursday the High Court must first “certify that at least one of the Supreme Court...
POLITICS
theintelligencer.com

EU takes aim at Poland amid fears for bloc's legal order

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Wednesday launched legal action against Poland over recent decisions by one of the country’s top courts which have raised troubling questions about the 27-nation bloc’s legal order. In October, Poland’s constitutional court ruled that Polish laws have supremacy over those...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Crimes#The Vatican#Brokers#Ap#Holy See#The Holy See#Italian
The Independent

Downing Street defends ‘respected and trusted’ Chris Whitty amid Tory attacks

Downing Street has defended the Government’s top medical adviser as Tory MPs accused experts of “running the show” and risking making the country a “public health socialist state”.The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Professor Chris Whitty the chief medical officer for England who has become a household name during the pandemic, was “a hugely respected and trusted public servant”.And he said Boris Johnson did not agree with Tory MP Joy Morrissey who earlier on Thursday suggested experts should defer to elected officials.Ms Morrissey, the MP for Beaconsfield, deleted a tweet in which she said: “Perhaps the unelected covid public...
POLITICS
theintelligencer.com

SKorea ex-President Park, jailed for corruption, is pardoned

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Friday he will pardon his chief conservative rival and predecessor, Park Geun-hye, who is serving a lengthy prison term for bribery and other crimes. Moon’s liberal government said the pardon is meant to promote national unity in the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Vatican City
Place
Rome, IT
theintelligencer.com

Justice minister asks Poland's top court to rule on EU rule

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's justice minister on Thursday asked his nation's constitutional court to rule on whether a new European Union rule linking funding to respect for rule of law is in line with the Polish constitution. Zbigniew Ziobro told a news conference that he was convinced the...
POLITICS
AFP

Memorial rights group fears ban by New Year

Russia's top rights group Memorial said on Thursday it feared it could be shut down by year's end as prosecutors argued its work was detrimental to "mental health." Prosecutors have asked the Moscow City Court to dissolve Memorial's Human Rights Centre, which campaigns for political prisoners and other disadvantaged groups, for alleged failures to use the "foreign agent" label on all their publications and for justifying terrorism. As the court reconvened to hear the case on Thursday, dozens of supporters gathered outside and observers were not allowed in due to the coronavirus outbreak. Lawyer Grigory Vaipan did not rule out that the court decision could come as soon as next Wednesday, with Russians preparing to ring in the New Year, the country's favourite holiday.
EUROPE
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy