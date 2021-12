Two underground acts reaching across state lines to come together around an idea. Not the first time it’s happened, but I did immediately upon hearing “Solis in Stellis” for the first time tell Blake Carrera from Aiwass that I thought there was a full record to be made between him and ASTRAL CONstruct‘s Drew Patricks, and I stand by that. I already have the song slated in next month’s addendum to the Quarterly Review, so I’ll spare you reviewing it now, but if you get to check it out, it’s worth your time, and the proceeds from the digital sales will be donated to the Scleroderma Foundation, and who the hell is going to argue with that?

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO