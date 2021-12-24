ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

ATV crash kills Alabama teen

By Associated Press
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tiWip_0dVRGeH600

CLANTON, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy driving an all-terrain vehicle in central Alabama was killed when it left a road and overturned. The wreck happened Thursday afternoon in Chilton County near Clanton.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported it also injured a passenger, but authorities didn’t release the name of either person.

Earthquake shakes small Alabama town overnight

The boy was driving on Chilton County 77 when a 2016 Polaris crashed, ejecting both him and the other person.

The operator was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Two train cars full of automobiles burn in east Alabama

SHORTER, Ala. (AP) — Two railroad cars full of automobiles caught fire and burned in an east Alabama town. The Shorter Volunteer Fire Department shared a statement on social media saying freight cars caught fire Thursday night in Macon County. Photos showed flames licking through openings on the sides of the car carriers. The blaze […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Chilton County, AL
Sports
Chilton County, AL
Accidents
Clanton, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Clanton, AL
County
Chilton County, AL
Chilton County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Clanton, AL
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

One man killed and another injured in crash near Atmore

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of one man in Escambia County, Ala.  James Millikan, 63, was killed on Dec. 22 after his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on Alabama 21 near Atmore. Karen Milikan, a passenger in the pickup […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

WATCH: 86-year-old Alabama barber punched by customer

FLORALA, Ala. (WDHN) — A shocking video that’s gone viral. An 86-year-old barber, beaten by a customer who suddenly became violent and attacked him. WDHN News spoke exclusively spoke with the victim at his business, Cobb’s Barber Shop, along Fifth Avenue in downtown Florala, along with an eyewitness who stepped in to help. Caution: This video […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Alabama#Weather#Traffic Accident#Atv#Ap
WKRG News 5

Bicyclist struck at intersection near Lloyd St. in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a crash involving a bicyclist that happened on Dec. 23 at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Lloyd Street. Law enforcement reports this crash happened after the bicyclist ran a stop sign and was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Fire destroys home on Larry Avenue in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A fire destroyed a home on the 1600 block of Larry Avenue in Pensacola December 23rd. At about 7:30 p.m., Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a fire. When they arrived, they searched the house and found no one inside. No one was injured. The State Fire […]
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Accidents
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police Department releases safety checkpoint results

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department has announced the results from the safety checkpoints that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 22. From 5 p.m. to midnight, safety checkpoints were conducted at Cody Road at Airport Blvd, St. Stephens Road at Pleasant Ave, Highway 90 at Old Pascagoula Road, and Halls Mill Road at McVay […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy