ATV crash kills Alabama teen
CLANTON, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy driving an all-terrain vehicle in central Alabama was killed when it left a road and overturned. The wreck happened Thursday afternoon in Chilton County near Clanton.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported it also injured a passenger, but authorities didn't release the name of either person.
The boy was driving on Chilton County 77 when a 2016 Polaris crashed, ejecting both him and the other person.
The operator was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment.
