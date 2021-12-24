Pittsburgh police investigating after shots fired near restaurant

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after shots were fired in the Brighton Heights neighborhood around 12:20 p.m. on Friday.

Officers patrolling Zone 1 heard multiple shots fired in the 3100 block of McClure Avenue in Woods Run and responded to the scene.

They were also notified of multiple shots fired in the 1400 block of Woods Run Avenue, where investigators located several shell casings. Casings were also located on McClure Avenue.

The shooting took place near Don’s Diner.

The intersection was shut down to traffic as police investigated.

Both scenes were processed by the Mobile Crime Unit.

Shortly afterwards, medics were flagged down in the area of North Avenue and Middle Street by a witness tending to a victim. Medics transported the man to a local hospital in stable condition with gunshot wounds to the lower back and leg.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.