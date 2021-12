It’s your last chance! When we reviewed the Panasonic S5 a while back, we were genuinely surprised. We didn’t think Panasonic knew how to make a smaller full-frame camera. But, they did it. In fact, they made it smaller than the Panasonic GH5. And now, it’s enjoying a solid rebate. This rebate ends incredibly soon! The Panasonic S5 is weather-sealed incredibly well and also the only full-frame camera with Live Composite built-in. That means it’s also legitimately one of the best full-frame cameras for astrophotography. In fact, you should dive into our review to see for yourself.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO