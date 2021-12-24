ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
23-year-old man died after a traffic accident in Cusseta (Cusseta, GA)

A 23-year-old man lost his life following a traffic accident Friday night in Cusseta.

As per the initial information, the fatal wreck took place at about 7:00 p.m. on US 27 (State Route 1 Westbound) and US 280 (State Route 520) [...]

December 24, 2021

#Traffic Accident#Public Safety#Ga Rrb#State Route 1 Westbound#State Route 520#Georgia Accident News
