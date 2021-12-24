23-year-old man died after a traffic accident in Cusseta (Cusseta, GA)

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The two-year-old victim of a drunk driving accident in Arlington on Dec. 21 has died, police said Friday. According to the Arlington Police Department, hospital staff told them that the girl had passed away due to her injuries on Dec. 23. The accident took place on Tuesday, Dec. 21 on the westbound lanes of I-20 near the Hwy 360 interchange around 8:20 p.m. Witnesses told officers Mazda MX5 was driving erratically and struck a Toyota Tundra pickup, causing the pickup to go off the roadway, strike and roll over a guardrail, then land on its side. There were four people inside the Tundra; a 26-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, a 2-year-old girl, and a 4-year-old girl. All four were rushed to a nearby hospital. The 4-year-old girl’s injuries were relatively minor, while the 2-year-old’s and the adults’ injuries were more severe. The 2-year-old was the most seriously injured and her injuries were considered life-threatening. The driver of the Mazda, 25-year-old Tyler Hampton, was not seriously hurt. Tyler Hampton (Arlington PD) He had been charged with three counts of intoxication assault, and police said that he would also be charged with a count of Intoxication Manslaughter due to the girl’s death.

