Holiday preparations were even more stressful this year as the world faces a steady stream of supply chain issues. From automotive to meat to pharmaceuticals, almost every industry is feeling the effects of worker strikes, shipping container shortages, stalled ships, and closed ports. Consumers are starting to understand how much effort and coordination goes into getting a product from raw materials to front doors. The veil is lifted, and it’s clearer than ever: Convenience comes at an indelible cost.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO