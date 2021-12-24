News and Open Source Releases

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

A situation which many Linux distributions struggle with is finding enough developers (and time) to accommodate all the requests and features their users want. The siduction team has found themselves stretched thin while maintaining multiple...

distrowatch.com

devops.com

Log4j: Is There Such a Thing as ‘Too Much’ Open Source?

The Log4j vulnerability got me thinking: Is there such a thing as too much open source?. Before anyone immediately fires off a flaming email, rage tweet or scathing blog post, hear me out for a moment. If you know me, you know that I am an open source fanatic. I’ve been asked many times, “Should we use open source software and, if so, how much?” My response was (and still is) that open source software is a massive source of innovation and I can promise you, whether or not you use it, know that your competitors certainly are!
siliconangle.com

MLCommons releases open-source datasets for training speech recognition models

The MLCommons Association, a nonprofit consortium that aims to improve machine learning for the public good, today announced the release of two key new datasets that it says can be leverage by organizations to develop superior artificial intelligence models. The consortium said the People’s Speech Dataset is one of the...
bleepingcomputer.com

Windows 10 KB5008212 & KB5008206 updates released

December 2021 Patch Tuesday is rolling out to devices on Windows 10 version 2004, version 20H2, version 21H1 and version 21H2. As per the official release notes, Microsoft has published two cumulative updates - KB5008212 (newer versions) and KB5008206 (older versions). Like the November release, this month's security updates include...
itopstimes.com

ITOps Times Open-Source Project of the Week: PowerfulSeal

PowerfulSeal is a testing tool for Kubernetes clusters built by Bloomberg and inspired by Netflix’s Chaos Monkey. The tool, which was first presented at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2017, is aimed specifically at Kubernetes, and includes the ability to describe the objects running in each container so that it knows precisely which things it needs to break for testing purposes.
georgetowner.com

Tech Tip: The Pitfalls of Open-Source Software

Some businesses struggle to obtain the appropriate software solutions, especially if they are on a budget. Some even choose to take advantage of free, open-source software simply because it helps their bottom line. There are some benefits to using open-source software, but there are also dangers involved. What is open-source...
CoinTelegraph

This open-source wallet is Stellar's answer to MetaMask

An open-source wallet has launched that offers a simple way to interact with the Stellar network. Rabet describes itself as "the key" to entering the world of Stellar (XLM), which is one of the world's oldest blockchains after launching in 2014. Through an intuitive app that's available for desktop and...
Lumia UK

Become a master at Git and Open Source

Have you ever wondered how to manage your code better but never had the time to learn about Git and version control? Maybe you are the only one working on your code and thought that Git is only good for collaboration? Are you someone who has been working on proprietary code and has not had a chance to learn from or contribute to open source repositories? If you can relate to any of these then consider signing up for the Git & open source Learning Series and start utilizing Git and Visual Studio to their full potential.
VentureBeat

GitLab acquires open source observability distribution Opstrace

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Developer operations (DevOps) powerhouse GitLab has acquired open source observability distribution Opstrace. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The move represents GitLab’s first acquisition since its October IPO, which values the company at nearly $11 billion...
nextbigfuture.com

Follow Nextbigfuture as a News Source Via Google News

Customize what you find on Google News when you are signed into your Google Account. You can customize Google News to get more stories you want, like updates from Nextbigfuture for our analysis on aging reversal, quantum computers, energy, space and many other technologies. Follow or unfollow an interest like...
securityboulevard.com

Finding “Attackable” Open Source Vulnerabilities in JavaScript

Finding attackable open source vulnerabilities in JS applications with an intelligent SCA approach. Open Source Software (OSS) is at the core of today’s information technology. About 80% of companies run their operations on OSS and 96% of applications are built using open source components. Most of today’s commercial products are shipped with some OSS libraries. This also means that securing open source dependencies and fixing open source vulnerabilities became an important part of software security.
design-reuse.com

StarFive Released Open-Sourced Dubhe Linux SDK in RVspace Community

December 16, 2021 -- Following the product delivery announcement, on Monday (December 13), StarFive released the "Dubhe Linux Software Development Kit (SDK)" based on Yocto Project in RVspace community. The SDK was open-sourced on GitHub and is fully accessible to community users. Learned from its introduction, the Yocto-based SDK supports any Linux distributions for embedded projects, and allows easy migration to other platforms even in a different architecture. It provides a rich tool-set and complies with flexible development environments. It is made for collaboration. It enables the embedded device developers from different territories to share technologies, software stacks, configurations, and best practices for creating custom Linux images. To ensure the best-in-class customer experience, the SDK launched by StarFive this time also includes a Yocto-based extension (eSDK). With the extension, developers no longer need to download the storage-consuming packages from Yocto. Instead, just in a few steps, they can recompile the entire system in no time. To learn more about how it works, you can go to RVspace.org and download it for a trial.
opensource.com

Open source file sharing with this Linux tool

In the early days of my Linux experience, I was the technology director of a small PreK-12 school district in the state of New York. Our technology budget was always stretched to the limit. We were a Windows 2000 Active Directory Domain, but we had limited central server disk space and no teacher home directories. In addition, we experienced a dozen or so hard disk failures for staff computers.
Bank Info Security

The Challenge of Open-Source Software Security

The Log4j vulnerability has underscored once again the widespread dependence on open-source software projects and the lurking risks. It has also brought into question whether software projects such as Log4j, which is maintained by volunteers with the Apache Software Foundation, deserve more attention and resources given the deep impacts a security problem can have.
opensource.com

Open source design collaboration with Penpot

When a team of designers works together on a project, one of the most important goals is consistency. Whether you need a consistent look because of a corporate identity or just for visual cohesion, the look and layout of pages and screens must be reasonably similar within any given project. It's hard enough to do this as a solo artist, and it gets more complex with added contributors. It becomes a monumental task when several mock-ups from a design team must be approved by a client, signed off by an accessibility expert, and then translated by a team of programmers. It's difficult but manageable with the right tool, and the open source tool for the job is Penpot.
opensource.com

Open source desktop publishing with Scribus

One of my favorite shelves at my local comic book store is the zine rack. Filled with self-published booklets that are too niche, too quirky, or just too individual for any company to spend money on producing, zines are produced by one or two people who have something to say and want to express themselves through text and graphics. Zines are usually created by cutting out blocks of text and graphics and literally pasting them to a master page. Once everything has been laid out, each page is scanned and printed on a copy machine, and distributed to comic book stores, used book stores, Infoshops, and libraries. When you're a computer nerd like me, though, you have easier access to a computer than you do scissors and glue, and my first choice for desktop publishing with open source is Scribus.
hackaday.com

An Open Source Detector For Identifying Plastics

One of the challenges involved in recycling plastic is determining the specific type of plastic a given item is actually made of. To keep up with demand, large scale recycling centers rely on various automated systems to separate different types of plastic from a stream of incoming material. But in less technologically advanced parts of the world, workers can find themselves having to manually identify plastic objects; a time consuming and error-prone process.
