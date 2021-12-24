ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Revisited: The Day Kobe Bryant Died

By From the Editors
talkhouse.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the festive break, Talkhouse Film is revisiting some of its favorite pieces of the past year, including this one. Happy holidays! – N.D. When the Ritz Carlton tower was added to the Los Angeles skyline, it came equipped with an obligatory helipad. Rumor had it that on game days, Kobe...

www.talkhouse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Press Democrat

Kobe Bryant crash photos spread widely among responders, filings suggest

A fire department officer flashed the disturbing photos to a group of people during cocktail hour before a gala. A sheriff’s deputy shared the images with a bartender, who grimaced and made a slashing gesture over his neck. Another deputy, who could not believe how gruesome the pictures were, forwarded them to a colleague while playing online video games with his friends.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
d1softballnews.com

Kobe Bryant, daughter Natalia models for the new Beyoncé collection

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe, is the new testimonial of Ivy Park, a line created by Beyoncé. After Lourdes Leon and the heiress Eve Jobs, who took to the catwalk in the last fashion weeks, it seems that the series “art scions making their debut in fashion” is showing no signs of stopping. So much so that in the campaign of the line created by Queen B. in collaboration with Adidas, whose next drop will arrive on December 9th, the stars besides Natalia are Ava and Deacon Phillippe, children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe but also Blue Ivy, 9 years old and Rumi, 4, daughters of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. But there are also basketball players James Harden and Jalen Green, engaged in some dribbling. Sport and entertainment, the winning mix.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Lakers Daily

Here’s how much Jeff Bezos donated at a gala for a charity in honor of Kobe Bryant’s widow

Billionaire Jeff Bezos, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, reportedly donated $500,000 to the Baby 2 Baby charity founded in honor of Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa. “Jeff Bezos, the world’s second-richest man, gave a donation at a star-studded Hollywood charity gala Saturday night—and reportedly got some ribbing for it,” The Daily Beast’s Blake Montgomery wrote. “The Amazon billionaire, accompanied by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, still gifted a substantial sum to the Baby 2 Baby charity—$500,000. In all, the event reportedly raised $8.5 million, honoring Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, with its ‘Giving Tree’ award.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Zoey Tur
fadeawayworld.net

Ray Allen Doesn't Think Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Shoot Many Three-Pointers If They Played In The Modern NBA: "I Just Don't Think Their Games Were Designed To Sit Out There And Wait Behind The Three-Point Line."

Many fans wonder how Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would fare in the modern NBA. Jordan and Kobe played in very different eras, where athleticism and physicality were in greater emphasis. Whereas the modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, especially when it comes to shooting. The current NBA...
NBA
Axios

Vanessa Bryant fears gruesome photos of Kobe Bryant body could leak

One of the most tragic events in sports history has found a new way to cause anguish to a grieving family. Catch up quick: Vanessa Bryant sued Los Angeles County last September after learning that first responders to the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gigi, and seven others, took unauthorized photos of the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
lakers365.com

Shannon Sharpe on Lakers trade rumors: I’m not trading AD for Ben Simmons, but maybe for Lillard or Jokić I UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers are 16-16 on the season which qualifies for sixth best in the NBA's Western Conference. LeBron James and the Lakers are looking to bolster their roster and reports came to light that the Lakers would 'love' to acquire disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Simmons hasn't played since the conclusion of last season and during the summer asked for a trade out of Philadelphia. Shannon Sharpe reacts to the possibility of a superstar swap between Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talkhouse Film#Ritz#The Staples Center#Southland#Lakers
CBS LA

Nets’ Kevin Durant To Miss Christmas Game Against Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The Brooklyn Nets will be without star forward Kevin Durant on Saturday in the marquee Christmas Day game against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The 11-time NBA All Star has been in league health and safety protocols since Dec. 18 and it was confirmed Friday that he will be out on Saturday. Durant is one of eight players on the Nets in health and safety protocols. The Nets will be without 8 players against the Lakers on Christmas Day — including Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/IvPm2OzY0s — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 24, 2021 In the NBA, more than 100...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Spurs Trade Adds Sharpshooting For L.A.

It has been a rough start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team currently finds itself with a 16-17 record despite having a superstar trio consisting of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. The Lakers have sorely struggled has been the one that occurs...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Hawks star Trae Young reacts to LeBron James’ controversial COVID-19 post as he sits in protocols

The NBA has recently been hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak. Many teams have been down as many as 10 players and have been forced to utilize the league’s hardship exception to replace some of their role players, and even stars. Both Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young have spent time in the NBA’s COVID protocols, with Young set to miss Atlanta’s Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks. In a since-deleted Instagram post, LeBron seemingly downplayed the effects of COVID-19. Amid the social media chaos, Young reacted to LeBron’s post.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy