TTF slumps as extra US LNG inbound

naturalgasworld.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA "flotilla" of US LNG cargoes is understood...

www.naturalgasworld.com

industryglobalnews24.com

U.S. Ships LNG to Europe

The United States is shipping at least 30 tankers of liquefied natural gas to Europe where the energy crisis has caused prices to skyrocket. The shortage of oil and gas supply in the region has been so severe that the demand has increased prices 14 times more than that in the United States.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Uzbekistan launches first gas-to-liquids plant

UZGTL PLANT, Qashqadaryo Province, UZBEKISTAN, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan launched its first gas-to-liquids plant on Saturday, a $3.6 billion project to extract value from domestically produced gas and reduce its dependency on imports of oil products. The UzGTL plant in the southeastern Qashqadaryo province will produce 1.5 million tonnes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Drilling Activity of Oil and Natural Gas in US Increases

On 23rd December, the United States oil and gas drilling activities saw an increase of seven units in its rig count finishing at 586. The week saw two rigs directed by natural gas and five directed by oil added to its domestic drilling during this week. A total of 238 units have been added this year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Financial World

US natgas slides more than 6 per cent amid milder weather, lower demand forecast

On Thursday, US natgas futures’ prices faltered more than 6 per cent following a forecast that said the United States would likely to witness a milder winter weather alongside an indentation in heating demand over Christmas and New Year holidays, while a US EIA (Energy Information Administration) report revealing a smaller-than-usual storage withdrawal last week had added to further strains on investors’ morale.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories this week. Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. According to one scenario published in Lukoil’s recent Global Energy Perspectives to 2050 report, world oil prices could hit $380 per barrel in 2050.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil rallies on reduced fears of Omicron-induced demand slump

NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices bounced in a light-volume session on Thursday on signs that the worst effects of the Omicron variant might be more containable than previously feared, even as countries imposed travel restrictions on surging infection levels. The oil market has wavered in recent days...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Kyushu Electric, Saibu Gas plan CCGT in Kitakyushu

The construction work is likely to start in 2023. Kyushu Electric Power and Saibu Gas on December 23 announced plans to build a gas-fired power plant in the Hibiki area of Kitakyushu City, Japan. Kyushu and Saibu will form a joint venture company early next year to implement the project....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Australia's Kinetiko Energy to acquire Afro Energy

Kinetiko originally owned 49% of Afro, which holds the South African exploration rights and production approvals linked to its assets. Perth-based energy company Kinetiko Energy has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Afro Energy from Badimo Gas,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Development plan filed for UK Victory gas field

OGA is expected to review the development plan in the first half of 2022 and approve it towards the end of that year. London-listed Reabold announced on December 23 that a draft field development plan had been filed for the Victory gas field in UK waters northwest of the Shetland Isles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Brent crude futures snap three-day rally in thin trade

Brent crude futures slid 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $76.56 a barrel by 0205 GMT, following a 2.1% gain in the previous session. The benchmark was still on track for a weekly gain of about 4%. U.S. markets are closed on Friday for the Christmas holiday. Oil prices have recovered...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

U.S. LNG Output Notes New Record With Facilities At Full Capacity

All six major U.S. LNG liquefaction facilities in operation appear to be running at full capacity as they made a new record for LNG feedgas demand. All six major U.S. LNG liquefaction facilities in operation appear to be running at full capacity as they made a new record for LNG feedgas demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Kinetiko signs off-take agreement in South Africa

Afro Energy, a unit of Kinetiko Energy, has entered into a joint venture agreement with Vutomi Energy to produce and sell electrical energy. Afro Energy, a subsidiary of South Africa-focused Kinetiko Energy, has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with Vutomi Energy to produce and sell electrical energy to third-party private sector off-takers, Kinetiko said on December 23.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Qatar Petroleum signed biggest long-term LNG contract with CNOOC while Tellurian Investments signed most contracted volumes in 2021

The number of long-term contracts for liquefied natural gas (LNG) has increased in 2021, following a drop in 2020 when short-term spot contracts were favoured, according to GlobalData. The number of long-term contracts for liquefied natural gas (LNG) has increased in 2021, following a drop in 2020 when short-term spot...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

6 Oil Price Drivers Fueled A Frenetic 2021 For The Energy Commodity

As 2021 winds down, let’s take a look at how oil markets fared this year and which issues proved to be the most important drivers of prices. WTI started the year just below the $50 per barrel mark and rose to a high of $83 per barrel before dropping back into the low to mid $70 per barrel range to close out the year. Brent followed a similar pattern.
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Indian Oil picks up 5% stake in Indian Gas Exchange

Established in late 2020, IGX is India’s first automated national-level gas exchange for the physical delivery of natural gas. State-owned energy company Indian Oil Corp. has acquired a 4.93% stake in Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), it said on December 21. “The acquisition of equity stake in IGX is a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Tight Crude Inventories Push Oil Prices Back To Mid-$70s

Oil prices have risen back to the mid-$70s this week as a result of tighter U.S. crude inventories and a force majeure on Libyan crude oil exports. The interdependence of oil prices and Omicron news updates has subsided somewhat this week as the overall decline in US crude stocks and the Libyan supply disruption have been moving prices upwards. Despite US crude supply hovering around 11.6-11.7 million b/d, robust demand triggered another week-on-week decline in inventories at a whopping 4.7 million barrels. Libya degenerating into another bout of internal strife has taken off some 300,000 b/d of crude in an instant, providing a welcome Christmas gift for the oil bulls. As of Tuesday, Brent traded around $75.5 per barrel whilst US benchmark WTI was last seen around $73 per barrel.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Jet Fuel Joins Oil Recovery at Last

Jet fuel has been the biggest laggard in the oil market's recovery. The last puzzle piece needed for a complete recovery in oil demand is falling into place with air travel consumption showing the first signs of sustained growth since the pandemic. Implied jet yield at U.S. refineries, or the...
TRAFFIC

