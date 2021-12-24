ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conjoined twins land ‘dream job’ — with their own salaries

By Hannah Sparks
 1 day ago
Sohna and Mohna Singh have been hired as electricians for the Punjab state electricity board in India, where they'll each earn a salary of about $133 per month. Twitter

Two heads are better than one, even if they share the same body.

That’s what makes Sohna and Mohna Singh so special — and why the conjoined twin brothers will each receive their own salary, in their new “dream job” roles as electricians.

They’ll be working for India’s Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), who has hired the two 19-year-old men to look after their supply control room, for about Rs 10,000 ($133) per month each.

“We are thankful to the Punjab government for recognizing our talent,” the twins said in a joint statement.

Venu Parsad, chief managing director of PSPCL, told the Telegraph that Sohna and Mohna had demonstrated their aptitude during a recent visit to the agency’s training site. The pair have recently earned a diploma in electronics.

“So, we decided to recruit them under the disabled person quota on compassionate grounds,” he said.

The twins were abandoned by their parents at just two months old, and raised in children’s shelters in Amritsar city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47HHf7_0dVR8g4V00
When Sohna and Mohna Singh were born in 2003, doctors said then they shared a single liver, gallbladder, spleen and one pair of legs.

Their caretakers have said that they’d always loved tinkering as boys. “They would always try to fix all minor problems related to electricity and electronic appliances in the institution,” said one unnamed caretaker.

Born in 2003 in New Delhi, doctors said then they shared a single liver, gallbladder, spleen and one pair of legs, and couldn’t be separated due to the high risk of mortality for both brothers.

Sohna and Mohna thanked their teachers for helping them learn independence, and also said they would “work hard with utmost sincerity and dedication.”

