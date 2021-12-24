ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House rejected Oct. plan to boost holiday COVID testing: report

By Callie Patteson
NYPost
NYPost
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1muU_0dVR8ZqI00
On Tuesday, Biden announced the administration would make 500 million rapid at-home COVID tests available for direct order for Americans beginning early next month. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Biden administration passed on an October proposal that sought to avert this year’s holiday COVID testing crunch by manufacturing more than 700 million tests each month, according to a new report.

Vanity Fair reported that a group of COVID-19 testing experts from Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the Rockefeller Foundation, the COVID Collaborative and several other organizations pitched a 10-page plan to White House officials on Oct. 22.

It reportedly called for the production of roughly 732 million tests per month as part of what the document described as a “Testing Surge To Prevent [a] Holiday COVID surge.” The plan also included a provision for “Every American Household to Receive Free Rapid Tests for the Holidays/New Year.”

To reach the lofty goal, according to Vanity Fair, the experts proposed coordinating a rollout with Amazon, pharmacies, state health departments and local community centers. They also encouraged the administration to implement a similar campaign to the National Institutes of Health’s “Say Yes! Covid Test” initiative to reduce the spread ahead of the holiday season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12kB6N_0dVR8ZqI00
The plan was put together by Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the Rockefeller Foundation, the COVID Collaborative and several other organizations.

However, three days after the meeting, White House officials informed the experts that the administration would not be moving forward with the plan, with one official telling the magazine: “We did not have capacity to manufacture over-the-counter tests at that scale.”

Instead, the White House would announce a plan focusing on pushing rapid at-home tests through the Food and Drug Administration’s regulatory approval process. So far, the FDA has approved 11 COVID-19 tests for over-the-counter distribution.

Now, Christmas is here and the US is dealing with exactly what the experts feared would happen: a massive surge in cases due to the Omicron variant, and a shortage of readily available tests — causing residents of cities like New York to wait in hours-long lines to get their noses swabbed.

Dr. Michael Mina, one of the experts who attended the October meeting, told Vanity Fair that the federal government “didn’t support the notion of testing as a proper mitigation tool.” He added that it was “undeniable” that the Biden administration deprioritized COVID testing in favor of its vaccination campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=237rqk_0dVR8ZqI00
The FDA has approved 11 COVID-19 tests for over-the-counter distribution so far.

“We have to admit at every level of government that vaccines are not the end of this,” Mina said.

Dr. Steven Phillips, vice president of science and strategy for the COVID Collaborative, accused the administration of “playing small ball.”

“When it comes to rapid testing, they’re bunting the players along,” he said.

In an interview with ABC News this week, Biden conceded his administration’s rollout of at-home COVID-19 testing has not “been good enough” and admitted he wished he “had thought about ordering” the tests “two months ago.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended the administration’s testing efforts, telling reporters Thursday that over the summer “there was not a demand for testing in this country.”

“Delta obviously increased the demand. We also had to take steps as a federal government to build up the market because the market wasn’t there to meet if the demand rose,” she claimed. “What the president did with the Defense Production Act is to do exactly that, investing $3 billion several months ago to make sure we were building up the market, to make sure we had the capacity.”

On Tuesday, Biden announced the administration would make 500 million rapid at-home COVID tests available for direct order by Americans beginning early next month. However, many experts say that number is not enough.

In total, the White House has promised close to 1 billion free tests since early September, though it is unclear how many of that amount have actually been ordered and distributed.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Biden administration turned down public health expert plan in late October that called for manufacturing and sending over 700 million rapid COVID-19 tests to Americans ahead of holidays, per Vanity Fair report

The Biden administration turned down a COVID-19 mass testing plan in late October, per Vanity Fair. Experts in the meeting called for 732 million rapid at-home tests to be produced and distributed per month. They expected a holiday surge, but WH officials said that test manufacturers did not have capacity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Michael Mina
New York Post

Past COVID test promises haunt White House as experts pan latest plan

Since September, the Biden administration has promised close to 1 billion free COVID-19 tests for schools, health centers, food banks, underserved communities and the American public. But as Christmas approaches and residents of New York and elsewhere line up for hours to get their noses swabbed, it’s unclear how many...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

White House Press Secretary expresses regret over answer on free COVID testing

Before President Biden announced a new plan Tuesday to distribute 500 million free COVID-19 tests to Americans in January, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed her own dismissive response to the idea of such a proposal just two weeks earlier. While briefing the press at the White House on...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vanity Fair#Harvard#The Covid Collaborative#The White House#Fda#Omicron
wbrz.com

Access to COVID testing reportedly strained amid holiday season demand

With the approach of Christmas, New Years, and the increase in COVID cases, a large number of U.S. citizens who look forward to spending time with loved ones under safe conditions are seeking COVID tests. But, according to CNN, in some cases, the increased demand for COVID tests is overwhelming...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Biden's new Omicron plan involves mailing households half a billion at-home COVID tests, White House says

President Biden on Tuesday will lay out his new plan to tackle the dominant new COVID-19 Omicron variant, including deploying military medical personnel and other health resources to strained hospitals, strongly encouraging unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated and vaccinated Americans to get a booster shot, and sending 500 million free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to U.S. households, White House officials said Monday night, previewing Biden's Tuesday afternoon speech.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Week

Biden spent time with 'mid-level staff member' who tested positive for COVID, White House says

President Biden spent about a half hour on Friday "in proximity to" a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the White House said Monday evening. The unidentified "mid-level staff member who does not regularly have contact with the president" was "fully vaccinated and boosted," tested negative before coming in contact with Biden aboard Air Force One on Friday, and didn't have any symptoms until Sunday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

White House looks to boost U.S. trucking industry

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is meeting with the trucking industry on Thursday as it looks to help add new drivers to a key part of U.S. supply chains. The White House says COVID-19 "exacerbated longstanding workforce challenges in the trucking industry, including high. turnover rates, an...
POTUS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy