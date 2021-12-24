ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker, CO

This is What a $13.8 Million Penthouse in Cherry Creek Looks Like

99.9 KEKB
99.9 KEKB
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This Parker, Colorado Mansion Just Sold for $12.5 Millon. This mansion was pretty much all-inclusive. That means all...

kekbfm.com

Comments / 0

 

99.9 KEKB

This Breathtaking Rental is Perfect for A Romantic Colorado Getaway

After the stress of the holiday season, you're probably anxious to get away for some alone time to a special place right here in Colorado. Things are typically going non-stop from October to December in Colorado, but you can carve out your own slice of heaven with this stunning rental that is only about 40 minutes away from Grand Junction.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Mansion With Gigantic Wine Cellar Sold For $12.5 Million

A Colorado mansion has sold this week for $12.5 million in Douglas County. The home has been on the market for 1,230 days before selling on December 13 according to Realtor. The home located at 10687 Evans Ridge Raod boasts a total of eleven bedrooms, twenty bathrooms, over a sprawling 45,212 square feet of living space on a 35-acre lot in Parker, Colorado.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Inspiring Ranch Home in Parker Colorado Includes a Backyard Waterpark

While we are only just getting started with the coldest parts of winter in Colorado, you might find yourself daydreaming about the spring and summer months ahead. It's perfectly normal to think about heading out to the backyard for a swim in some of that warm Colorado sunshine. Especially if your home includes your own backyard waterpark! Swim all summer, and enjoy camping and hiking in this area, too.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

A Look Back At the Last 25 Years of Grand Junction Colorado’s Christmas Day Weather

A White Christmas is truly only a dream in Grand Junction. Sure, you can drive a few miles and find snow on Christmas day if you head to Glade Park or to the Grand Mesa. But, based on recent history, the chances of a white Christmas in Grand Junction are about as good as the Broncos making the playoffs this year. It's possible - but it's not likely. A white Christmas is always possible in Grand Junction. After all, it is December. But, those occasions seem to be few and far between. What's more likely, based upon history, is that it's going to be relatively mild and dry.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penthouse#Cherry Creek#Housing List
99.9 KEKB

This $3.5 Million Colorado Mountain Home Has a Helipad

Need a place to get away in the mountains but at the same time a place to park your helicopter? Look no further than this Colorado home located in Silverthorne. This six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom home has a total of 7,445 square feet of living space on a 4.85-acre lot. The ranch-style home in Summit County has been listed on Realtor for $3.5 million and is surrounded by national forest.
REAL ESTATE
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Bull Elk Annoyingly Returns to Estes Park Colorado Home

One time is an honest mistake but two times? Now you're just becoming annoying and that was the case with Mr. Bull Elk and the resident of this Estes Park home. Now about a month ago, my good pal Shelby wrote an article about this elk that showed up unannounced (the nerve of this animal) rang the doorbell, snooped around the porch for a bit, and left.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

39 Fascinating Wildlife Animals You May Run Into Living in Colorado

The beauty of nature really shines through across Colorado, and there's a vast variety of wildlife animals that call the state home. If you're looking to learn everything you possibly can about Colorado's wildlife I highly recommend visiting Colorado's Parks and Wildlife website. You'll find an abundance of information on different species of wildlife from reptiles, amphibians, birds, insects, fish, mammals, and more!
COLORADO STATE
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

