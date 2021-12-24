This is What a $13.8 Million Penthouse in Cherry Creek Looks Like

A White Christmas is truly only a dream in Grand Junction. Sure, you can drive a few miles and find snow on Christmas day if you head to Glade Park or to the Grand Mesa. But, based on recent history, the chances of a white Christmas in Grand Junction are about as good as the Broncos making the playoffs this year. It's possible - but it's not likely. A white Christmas is always possible in Grand Junction. After all, it is December. But, those occasions seem to be few and far between. What's more likely, based upon history, is that it's going to be relatively mild and dry.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO