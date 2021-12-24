ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNavellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 119.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the period....

etfdailynews.com

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $371,000 in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Several other hedge funds...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Tractor Supply worth $28,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

With a conservative valuation, strong business growth, and a fast-growing dividend, Apple checks off a lot of boxes. The company's services business will likely be a meaningful catalyst for Apple for years to come. Apple's dividend payments represent only a small portion of the company's free cash flow. Much of...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Bfsg LLC Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 343.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,531 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

An expected jump in iPhone sales would give a big boost to Skyworks Solutions. Chewy is benefiting from the growth of the online pet retail market. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) haven't been the best performers in 2021, as shares of both companies have dipped despite terrific growth in their businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
etfdailynews.com

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.94 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Cuts Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in NetEase were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Buys $190,890.00 in Stock

NYSE JBL opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average of $60.57. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Sells $267,400.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $115.00 Price Target

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.38.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Texas Permanent School Fund Has $343.27 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,425,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 180,014 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $343,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BUSINESS
etfdailynews.com

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 323 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,745 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $30,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Citigroup Cuts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $100.00

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.14.
STOCKS

