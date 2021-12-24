Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.14.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO