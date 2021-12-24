ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $371,000 in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Several other hedge funds...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 3,063 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Tractor Supply worth $28,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert W. Baird
etfdailynews.com

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Bfsg LLC Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 343.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,531 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seel#Dover Co#Dov#Sohn Co#Holding Ag#Vanguard Group Inc#Boston Partners#Bessemer Group Inc
etfdailynews.com

Raymond James & Associates Has $47.80 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 906,889 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of General Motors worth $47,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Raymond James Begins Coverage on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.27.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,374 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
etfdailynews.com

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,660 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Sells $267,400.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Sells $707,115.45 in Stock

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):. On Thursday, December 16th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $701,832.95. On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock. The stock...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Cuts Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in NetEase were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “. Other research...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $115.00 Price Target

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.38.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy