Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

