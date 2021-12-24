ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndependent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Independent...

