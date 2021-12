It's hard to think of an organization better for young people than the Boy Scouts of America. Just look at the code they live by: A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent. I don't know about you, but I didn't see a single thing on that list that kids and young adults don't need to practice. It's like boot camp except the goal isn't to train you into a fighting unit - it's to help you become an awesome human. The other big difference from military training is that the kids love it!

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO