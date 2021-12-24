ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. Whittier...

etfdailynews.com

Related
etfdailynews.com

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Tractor Supply worth $28,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Bfsg LLC Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 343.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,531 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $36.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 3,063 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $371,000 in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Several other hedge funds...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,290 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $46,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Raymond James & Associates Has $47.80 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 906,889 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of General Motors worth $47,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.77.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Colin A. Toney Sells 2,807 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.94 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $115.00 Price Target

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.38.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Sells $267,400.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 14,183 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,660 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS

