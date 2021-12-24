ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Pardee Closes COVID-19 Infusion Clinic

transylvaniatimes.com
 2 days ago

In response to an increase in cases as a result of the Omicron variant, a lack of effective monoclonal antibody treatments for this new variant and supply issues nationally, Pardee UNC Health Care announced that it will cease operating its infusion clinic. While the monoclonal antibody treatments...

www.transylvaniatimes.com

CBS Denver

Denver Nursing Home Calls 911 For Help Christmas Morning Because Of Staff Shortage

DENVER (CBS4) – It was a tense situation in Denver Christmas morning when a staffing shortage caused the Autumn Heights Care Center to call 911 for help. Saturday morning paramedics were called to the nursing home located at 3131 S Federal Blvd. (credit: CBS) A source familiar with the situation says there was one nurse for 50 patients. The Denver Department of Health and Environment could not confirm those numbers, but did say there was a staff shortage. According to the source, the nurse requested residents be transferred to local hospitals due to COVID. Signs on the door of the care center state...
DENVER, CO
CBS New York

N.Y. Nurses Association Blasts New CDC Isolation Guidance As ‘Inconsistent With Proven Science’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York broke another COVID record, with 44,000 new cases reported Friday. Looking at the numbers: Nearly 360,000 tests in one day, with 12.4% of the results coming up positive. Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with pediatric admissions up four-fold. #COVID Update: -359,191 Test Results Reported-44,431 Positives-12.37% Positive-4,744 Hospitalizations (+210)-69 new deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS pic.twitter.com/ca0jaornPw — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 24, 2021 The state has issued a warning to parents, saying children 5 and older should get vaccinated. With Christmas gatherings on the line, many New Yorkers were scrambling Friday to get tested. The city handed out thousands...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Pfizer Covid pills may be risky with other medications

As the omicron surge pummels a pandemic-weary nation, the first antiviral pills for Covid-19 promise desperately needed protection for people at risk of severe disease. However, many people prescribed Pfizer’s or Merck’s new medications will require careful monitoring by doctors and pharmacists, and the antivirals may not be safe for everyone, experts caution.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Wbaltv.com

UM-Upper Chesapeake declares hospital disaster due to COVID-19

BEL AIR, Md. — The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health on Friday declared a hospital disaster and implementing crisis standards of care protocols due to COVID-19. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. At this point, there is no state-declared public...
BEL AIR, MD
TheAtlantaVoice

EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear. The challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills in a short window. U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s […] The post EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Chief medical officer urges reduced contacts as Covid cases soar

The chief medical officer has urged people to reduce their contacts as Covid-19 cases soar.Dr Tony Holohan was speaking as Ireland recorded a new record high number of daily cases on Christmas Day.A further 13,765 cases of the virus were notified on Saturday, up from 11,182 cases announced on Friday.The Department of Health said “large volumes” of case numbers are anticipated over the coming period.Approximately 83% of reported cases are believed to be the Omicron variant.Keep protecting yourself and others from COVID-19. Take steps to reduce your risk. #ForUsAll | #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/G2zAAxIymx— HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 24, 2021Dr Holohan...
WORLD
WTOP

Maryland is conserving a certain type of COVID-19 treatment

State health officials in Maryland are advising health care providers to conserve a certain type of lifesaving antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients. The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that there are three types of monoclonal antibody treatments that have been approved by the federal government. But only one appears to be...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Minnesota

Hospitals Continue To Grapple With Surge In Patients And Worry About Omicron

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health care workers continue to treat an influx of patients in Minnesota hospitals that’s overwhelming the health care system, with more than 1,400 having COVID and thousands more seeking other care. “There have been no breaks with how busy it’s been,” said emergency medicine Dr. Andrea Rowland-Fisher, who works at Hennepin County Medical Center. State data show there are just 21 ICU beds available statewide; 55 hospitals have not a single ICU bed available. The capacity crisis is impacting doctors’ and nurses’ ability to care for people who need it, doctors say. On Thanksgiving, U.S. Department of Defense medical teams began...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo Area Infusion Center to begin using Sotrovimab for COVID-19 patients

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Due to new direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS), the Amarillo Area Infusion Center will begin providing Sotrovimab for COVID-19 patients on Friday, Dec. 24, according to city officials. Sotrovimab will replace...
CBS Minnesota

‘This Is A Public Health Issue’: Minnesota Hospitals Postpone Nonessential Surgeries Amid COVID Surge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota hospitals continue to be crunched for space. Hospitals are out of rooms and other health emergencies have been put on hold. The latest map shows 81% of adult ICU beds across the state are full, with very few beds available at all. A trip to the mailbox for Lori Jergensen on Dec.11 ended in a fresh pile of snow and a snapped ankle. “Next thing I know I’m down. My right leg went out from under me and I ended up in a sitting position on the ground,” Jergensen said. A lateral break with fractures on both sides required surgery...
MINNESOTA STATE

