Schroders has today (21 December) confirmed that it will acquire a 75% stake in renewable infrastructure manager Greencoat Capital for an initial consideration of £358m. The deal, which follows a cash settlement for the purchase price from Schroders, includes a potential earn-out, subject to stretch revenue targets and to keeping Greencoat's senior management team in place. This will be payable three years after the deal is completed and is capped at £120m.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO