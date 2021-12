One thing I always try to stress to small business owners is to watch out for the Shark Tank myth. It's easy for entrepreneurs and small business owners to glamorize equity based on TV shows and the Silicon Valley persona, but there are some serious drawbacks to it as well. You have essentially married your new business partner, and if things go south, you could be in for a contentious divorce. The decisions are no longer solely yours, and neither are the profits.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO