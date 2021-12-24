ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Manchin Reportedly Told The White House He Supports A Billionaire Tax

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q4kZj_0dVQvvQh00

Andrew Trunsky

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin told the White House last week that he was willing to endorse some type of billionaire tax in President Joe Biden’s domestic spending package before coming out against it days later, The Washington Post reported.

Manchin said that a tax on billionaires’ wealth could be a means to pay for the package, according to the Post, citing three people familiar with his offer to the White House. The outlet reported that it was unclear whether Manchin provided an estimate of how much money the provision would raise.

Programs in Manchin’s $1.8 trillion counteroffer included universal pre-K for ten years, expansions to the Affordable Care Act and billions of dollars for climate change mitigation measures, according to the Post, but it did not include the child tax credit, which many Democrats have touted as one of the single biggest policy achievements of the year.

Days after Manchin presented his offer, however, he came out as a “no” on the bill as he expressed concerns over its price tag and decades-high inflation levels, leading to a tense back and forth with the White House after it accused his public comments of contradicting what he said during private negotiations.

And while Manchin has said that he may be open to continuing negotiations on the package, which contains the bulk of Biden’s domestic agenda, it is unclear when or if it will ultimately receive the near-unanimous support from Democrats that it needs to pass.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

McConnell Dangles Committee Chairmanship And Being “Comfortable” In Front Of Manchin, Urging Break From Democrats

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is no longer being coy about the possible flipping of Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. In recent interviews, the Kentucky Republican has said Manchin, of West Virginia, could likely keep his post as chairman of the Senate Energy Committee if he swaps parties and aids the GOP in becoming the majority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
Richmond County Daily Journal

Thomas Mills | Yeah, Joe Manchin is a jerk, but …

Joe Manchin blew up Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda yesterday and he did it in the most insulting way possible. He went on Fox News and told the conservative base that the bill is dead. He left the White House scrambling and Democrats in Congress fuming. Even if he was going to make the announcement, he could have done it in a more neutral setting. It was the media equivalent of giving his own party the finger.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Democrats Plot Next Step To Reassure Passing of Joe Biden's Spending Bill; Lawmakers Remain Hoping To Salvage Popular Child Tax Credit

As Democrats seek a way to push President Biden's social spending and climate plan through the Senate with Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) backing, momentum is building for lowering the measure's scope. On Sunday, Manchin essentially buried a far broader bill known as the Build Back Better Act by expressing his...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Chicago Sun-Times

The unnecessary Joe Manchin mess

“Joe Manchin Just Killed the Biden Agenda,” lamented a headline in The Week. The funereal tone was echoed in much of the coverage of Sen. Manchin’s blunt declaration last Sunday that he would not support the Build Back Better legislation in its current form. Even President Joe Biden’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

McConnell openly courts Manchin to leave Democrats, join GOP

Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party's courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat's fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were to switch parties, “he would be joining a lot of folks who have similar views on a whole range of issues.”Whether Manchin is open to McConnell's appeal — he has consistently said he still sees himself as a Democrat — is uncertain. But it is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Democratic#The White House#The Washington Post#Democrats#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
MSNBC

Manchin's blow to Biden gives Republicans a boost for 2022

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is doing more to help Republicans win back control of Congress in 2022 than, well, the Republicans are doing. The latest example of this came Sunday when Manchin appeared on — of all places — Fox News to declare that he’s a “no” on President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better bill. Many are understandably analyzing Manchin’s purported reasons for stabbing Biden and the Democrats in the back. But Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., best summed it up while on Ali Velshi’s MSNBC show Sunday morning when she bluntly stated, “The excuses he just made are complete bulls---.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Dems look to salvage child tax credit after Manchin blows up Biden's spending bill

Democrats are making last-ditch efforts to save a key piece of their ambitious tax-and-spending bill, days after Sen. Joe Manchin torpedoed the $1.7 trillion package. The lawmakers view a more generous version of the child tax credit – first established in March with the passage of the American Rescue Plan – as a centerpiece of their platform ahead of the 2022 midterm elections and are hoping to extend the program by at least one year.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
92K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy