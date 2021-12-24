Good health and good cheer? Not on this NBA Christmas Day

MAVERICKS (15-16) at UTAH JAZZ (22-9) Time: 9:30 p.m. Place: Vivant Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City. Radio: The Eagle 97.1 FM; Univision Zona MX 99.1 FM (Spanish) About the Jazz: They have stayed in the hung with Phoenix and Golden State in the Western Conference largely because they have had remarkable good health. Their preferred starting five, plus top reserves Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles, have been together for 28 of their 31 games . . . The Jazz are No. 1 in the NBA in total offensive rating and also tops in the league in average points (115.8) and shooting percentage (47.8). They also lead the league in rebounding margin. They also shoot (and make) more 3-pointers than anybody else in the league . . . All of those stats are impressive, especially considering that the Jazz also own perennial defensive player of the year candidate Rudy Gobert, their 7-1 center who is averaging 15.5 points and 15.1 rebounds per game . . . They are led in scoring by guard Donovan Mitchell at 25.1 points per game and he also dishes out 5.1 assists per game . . . This is the finale of a six-game home stand on which the Jazz have gone 3-2 so far. The losses were to Washington and San Antonio. The wins came against the Los Angeles Clippers, Charlotte and Minnesota . . . Veteran point guard Mike Conley has done a masterful job of running the Jazz, averaging 13.9 points and 5.4 assists. He also averages just 1.7 turnovers per game and is shooting 44.7 percent from 3-point range.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO