ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado ski resorts implement new measures after rapid spread of omicron

By Dennis Huspeni dennis.huspeni@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1BWe_0dVQmke300
FILE PHOTO: Wintry views from the ski slopes of Beaver Creek Resort. It's in Eagle County, where health officials Wednesday instituted an indoor masking order to help curb the spread of the omicron variant. 

Some Eagle, Summit and Pitkin County ski resorts are implementing new measures to try and help curb the rapid spread of the omicron variant there, happening when resort towns are overrun by holiday week tourists.

“We’re on deck to have one of the busiest holiday seasons we’ve ever had,” said Jeff Hanle, vice president of communications for Aspen Snowmass in Pitkin.

Aspen and Vail resorts have had indoor masking orders in place since the season started. The only thing that’s changed in Aspen in recent days is that employees in outdoor base areas are being required to mask up, Hanle said.

“We’re encouraging guests to do the same, but not requiring it,” he said.

Weekly incidence rates of COVID-19 by county show steep spikes in new cases in three counties known for their ski resorts. All have been blamed on the spread of the new omicron variant of the virus, according to health officials.

Eagle County officials Wednesday instituted an indoor mask order as the county, flush with winter tourists, faces a crush of positive COVID-19 cases likely fueled by the omicron variant.

It will expire Jan. 17 and requires indoor masking and a minimum of 10-day quarantines for individuals who test positive. People who are not fully vaccinated and have not yet received test results but had close contact with a positive case must also self-quarantine.

The positivity rate in the county is 30%, public health director Heath Harmon told the health department board, up from roughly 10% last week. The number of cases per 100,000 residents has more than tripled in eight days, from roughly 300 to more than 1,000.

The demand for testing is limiting capacity, the county said, and wait times for results have doubled to 48 hours. The state has sent resources to help the county expand its capabilities, officials said.

Over the past three days, one in three tests run by Vail Health — including on out-of-state visitors — has returned positive for COVID-19. Vail has close to 100,000 visitors this week, said Chris Lindley, the chief population officer for Vail Health.

"Every hotel is full. Every Airbnb is full. People are up here skiing," he said.

Vail Resorts hasn't changed any of the COVID-19 related policies in light of the recent positive-case spikes, a spokeswoman said Thursday. The resort has had an indoor mask order in place since the season started. It is also requiring proof of vaccination in the large cafeteria-style restaurants, but not for its sit-down restaurants -- which are better spaced and less crowded. Proof of vaccination is also not required to ride the lifts or at any outdoor restaurants.

“We’re asking everyone who is coming to a resort to understand what’s going on in the community,” Hanle said. “They need to understand the impact this is having on staffing levels and service levels. Please just be patient and respectful – this is out of everyone’s control. We understand everyone is coming on vacation to have a good time and expect high service level. … Restaurants here could lose half their staff for 10 days.”

Asked if the lack of significant snow, or omicron rise, has caused customers to cancel future reservations, Hanle said no.

“We’ve got more reservations on the books than we’ve ever had,” he said. “We’re happy people can be here to enjoy themselves, but just adjust expectations accordingly.”

Comments / 2

Related
OutThere Colorado

Colorado ski areas get over a foot of snow with more powder expected

Christmas came early to several Colorado ski areas as up to 20 inches of snow fell overnight Thursday with more expected Friday night into Saturday. After an incredibly dry start to the ski season, any moisture was a welcome gift on this holiday weekend. Crested Butte was the big winner with 20 inches of fresh powder. Other ski areas enjoying double-digit totals included Wolf Creek (14 inches), Aspen Highlands (12)...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Dangerous winds shut down popular ski resort lifts in Colorado

The Telluride Ski Resort in Colorado has announced that their lifts and gondola will not run on Sunday, due to 'extremely high winds. The National Weather Service reports that winds in the area could get up to 35 MPH with 55 MPH wind gusts. The service also predicts that snow showers on Sunday could result in around four inches of accumulation. "Guests can contact our mountain sales team via phone or email, or by stopping by any ticket window to request a refund on ski school or lift ticket products. Please rest assured that these requests will be accommodated," the resort said in a Facebook post. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

AVALANCHE WARNING: CAIC warns backcountry travelers of dangerous conditions in the Colorado backcountry

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Avalanche Warning for several areas throughout Colorado, by request from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC). The special advisory went into effect at 6 AM on Sunday and will expire at 8 AM on Monday morning for Steamboat and the Flat Tops, the Front Range, Vail and Summit County, Sawatch, and the North San Juan zones. "Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist in...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vail, CO
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
Vail, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
City
Vail, CO
City
Snowmass, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
OutThere Colorado

Blodgett Peak fire cause identified by officials

Christmas morning, officials with the U.S. Forest Service said an illegal abandoned campfire is the cause of the fire that has been burning on Blodgett Peak. The fire is 50% contained thanks in part to snow that fell Friday afternoon. Smoke and smoldering is still occasionally visible, officials say. Officials are asking anyone with information about the fire to come forward and call the Pikes Peak Forest Service at 719-636-1602. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Q&A: Omicron, the holidays and Colorado

In the span of a few weeks, the omicron variant moved into Colorado and now accounts for as many as half of the state's recent COVID-19 cases. The variant arrives as the state pulls itself from a months-long fall surge, which pushed hospitals to the brink of being overwhelmed. It also comes on the eve of two major holidays, the sort of travel-heavy large gatherings that have worried public health officials since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado town to love in winter: Kremmling

When you think of Colorado winter, you probably don’t think of Kremmling. You think of something more like Steamboat Springs, about 50 miles to the northwest. You think of something more like Winter Park, about 50 miles in the opposite direction. Let’s face it. The glitz and the glamour...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Resorts#Ski Areas#Eagle#Summit#Aspen Snowmass#Omicron#Vail Health
OutThere Colorado

[BREAKING] Avalanche closes mountain pass highway in Colorado

In a breaking news report released at 8:24 AM on Friday, an avalanche has closed Monarch Pass in Colorado. Few details are available at this time, though the avalanche occurred during a period of rapid snowfall taking place in the region. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, avalanche risk is expected to rapidly spike around the state as multiple feet of new snow accumulates. Those driving should proceed with extreme caution, as dangerous conditions are present. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado could get nearly $4 billion for infrastructure improvements from federal government

As is political tradition, Colorado's U.S. senators, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, are saluting federal money headed to their home state. Thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress last month, Colorado's roads and bridges are in line for $716 million, while airports are expected to land more than $86 million in the current fiscal year.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
News Break
Politics
OutThere Colorado

No gains made on Blodgett Peak fire, pre-evacuation orders for some Colorado Springs residents

Firefighters haven't made gains in the Blodgett Peak fire, which flared up just west of the Air Force Academy, prompting a pre-evacuation order to go into effect Wednesday. Colorado Springs firefighters responded to the fire around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, and crews spent most of the day attempting to construct a handline to contain the fire. By the end of the day, department spokesman J.J. Halsey said, the crews were unsuccessful in constructing the handline, and hadn't made any progress in containing the fire, which he said was estimated at around three-tenths of an acre. He added that emergency officials are waiting for aerial images, so a more accurate size can be determined.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Denver's closest ski area breathing new life — after many starts and stops

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY • In the summer of 2016, Fred Klaas remembers a call "out of nowhere" from a college buddy, Peter Burwell. The two had graduated from Denver University's business school in 2011. At the time of the call, Klaas was working for a start-up in Boulder. Following his father's death, Burwell had ascended to the top of the far-reaching family business, Minnesota-based Burwell Enterprises.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
869
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy